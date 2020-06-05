Xbox Deals Unlocked 2020: Game Pass Ultimate 3-Month Membership Gets a Massive Discount

E3 may have been canceled for 2020, but the big sales events that usually happen around this time of year are going on as planned. The PlayStation Days of Play event launched earlier this week, and Microsoft is following suit with their Xbox Deals Unlocked sale (and the launch of their Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Xbox One X). There are plenty of deals on games to be had, but the biggest no-brainer discount comes on 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions, which provide the benefits of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass in a single membership. At the time of writing, you can score 3-months for $24.99, which is $20 off the regular price.

If you're unfamiliar with Xbox Game Pass, the service is available for both PC and Xbox One. As a subscriber, you'll get unlimited access to a vast library of games that's constantly evolving. You'll also get additional perks like exclusive discounts. The $24.99 Deals Unlocked sale on 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions is available via the following retailers:

As for the rest of the Deals Unlocked sale, you can find massive discounts on consoles and games like Sea of Thieves, State of Decay 2, Forza Motorsport 6, and Halo Wars 2 via the following links:

The official breakdown of Game Pass Ultimate benefits can be found below.

Includes Xbox Live Gold and over 100 high-quality console and PC games. Play together with friends and discover your next favorite game

Play together with friends on the most advanced multiplayer network.

With games added all the time, there’s always something new to play.

Play Xbox Game Studio titles on day one.

Play Xbox Game Studio titles on day one. Get exclusive member deals and discounts up to 20% off games in the Xbox Game Pass library, plus up to 10% off related game add-ons and consumables. If you have existing Gold or Game Pass membership(s), they will upgrade to Ultimate at a conversion ratio.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.