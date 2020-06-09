Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One Pre-Owned Sale Offers 5 Games for $50

GameStop has been all about flash sales on pre-owned games lately, and they have another one on tap for today, June 9th that offers up to 50% off titles priced under $19.99. The collection includes thousands of games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch like Assassin's Creed Origins, God of War, Days Gone, Killer Queen Black, Civilization VI and more. Here's how it works:

You'll get 20% off 2 pre-owned purchases valued $19.99 or less. That will increase to 30% off 3 games, 40% off 4, and 50% off 5. Five games for $50 is a pretty great deal, and the links below will help you get started. They will take you straight to eligible titles for the PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and retro consoles. Keep in mind that shipping is free on orders over $35.

The deals are especially good for the PS4 and Xbox One. Just keep in mind that the PlayStation Days of Play and Xbox Deals Unlocked sales events are on right now, so you might be able to score the same deals (or better) on brand new copies. You can check out all of the details on each of the events via the links below:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.