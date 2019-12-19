Star Wars Finally Adds Ben Solo and Palpatine Funko Pops From The Rise of Skywalker

Funko Fair 2021 kicked off today with a range of new Star Wars Pop figures, keychains, pins, and more. However, it appears that Day 1 will culminate with the debut of new Pop figures from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This includes two versions of Rey (one with with her yellow lightsaber and one with double lightsabers), Revitalized Palpatine, a 10-inch Babu Frick, and the Ben Solo with blue lightsaber Funko Pop that everyone has been waiting for.

Pre-orders for all of these new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Pop figures are live here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth with a release date slated for May. Star Wars: Episode IX The Rise of Skywalker came out in December of 2019, so Funko and Disney waited a very long time to reveal Pop figures based on the most spoilery moments in the film. Too long for many. As noted, Star Wars fans have been pestering Funko to release a Ben Solo Pop since the film came out, so that's the one you'll want to go after first. Fortunately, its not an exclusive, so sell outs should be replenished over time.

You can check out additional Star Wars Funko releases from Day 1 of Funko Fair 2021 right here via our Funko Fair master list. The Funko Pop releases will continue daily through January 29th, and each day will be themed to a different fandom, so keep tabs on that link for all of the updates. You'll be able to find details on some of the standout waves right here.

