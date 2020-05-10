Star Wars: The Mandalorian Rumor Says Sabine and Rex Will Appear With Ahsoka, Possible Set Up for Rebels Sequel Series

✖

The second season of The Mandalorian is shaping up to be a star-studded affair. Earlier this year, news surfaced that The Defenders alumnus Rosario Dawson will be showing up in the series as Ahsoka Tano, a fan-favorite character from the Star Wars animated universe. Then, a matter of weeks later, reports began to circulate that Boba Fett would be popping up in the sophomore outing of the Disney+ show. Now, even more rumors have surfaced pointing to the arrival of yet another character from deep within the Star Wars mythos.

A new rumor from Kessel Run Transmissions suggests Ahsoka Tano and Sabine will appear on-screen together in exactly one episode. Not only that, but the YouTube channel even goes further to say Commander Rex will be making his way to live-action, being the second role Temuera Morrison will play this year.

As evidenced by the events of the first season, the Star Wars world was expanded mightily while dropping tidbits here and there about certain characters, while never taking the focus off Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child. That seems to be the case this time around as well, with Ahsoka and Sabine — also a Mandalorian — showing up momentarily and dropping some breadcrumbs for a future property.

In the case of the reporting Kessel Run Transmissions, that future property is a sequel series to Star Wars Rebels, rumored to be due out right around the time the second season of The Mandalorian drops this October. Lucasfilm has yet to confirm the sequel series is actually in development, and the scoopers remind listeners the production delays caused by the coronavirus shutdowns could have impacted the release. According to the initial report, longtime Lucasfilm executive Dave Filoni is also heavily involved in the animated follow-up.

Star Wars Celebration is still scheduled for this August, though most other conventions for the remainder of the year have been canceled. Should the show stay on course, it stands to reason a series announcement could take place there.

The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.

