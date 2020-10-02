Star Wars The Black Series Cad Bane and Mandalorian Armorer Figures Are Back

Keeping track of all of the new Hasbro Star Wars releases has been difficult with massive waves launching for Mando Mondays and PulseCon in recent days, but several figures dropped today that you'll definitely want to have on your radar . This includes Cad Bane from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and The Armorer from Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

The Cad Bane and Armorer figures were both Hasbro Pulse exclusives that have been re-released with fewer accessories. More specifically, the Cad Bane set was originally part of a 2-pack with TODO 360 that was sold as a European exclusive back in August. The Armorer figure was released during Hasbro's PulseCon event this past weekend bit sold out quickly. Currently, the general release Cad Bane figure can be pre-ordered here at Entertainment Earth for $20.99. The Mandalorian Armorer figure is also available to pre-order at Entertainment Earth for the same price. Both figures are slated to arrive in January.

Several additional Star Wars Black Series and The Vintage collection figures were also released alongside Cad Bane and The Armorer. They also appear to be re-releases of exclusive multi-packs. A breakdown of these figures is available below along with pre-order links. Beyond that you'll find images in the gallery.

Star Wars The Black Series Han Solo (Endor Trenchcoat) 6-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Clone Trooper Fives 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series Luke Skywalker (Endor Battle Poncho) 6-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth

Star Wars The Black Series Princess Leia Organa (Endor Battle Poncho) 6-Inch Action Figure - See at Entertainment Earth

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.