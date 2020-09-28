The Complete Star Wars The Black Series PulseCon Pre-Orders

Hasbro released a ton of new products during their first ever PulseCon virtual event over the weekend, including figures and roleplay gear in their The Black Series line. If you missed out or were overwhelmed by the avalanche of new products, don't worry. Fans and collectors will find a complete breakdown of the new releases along with pre-order links below. Standouts of the collection include the Holiday Edition Trooper figures, the Ahsoka Tano Force FX Lightsaber, Dark Side Vision Rey, the return of four Black Series favorites in the Archive Collection, and a deluxe Jar Jar Binks. Especially Jar Jar Binks. Official descriptions and images are available below along with pre-order links (take note of the retailer exclusives). You can check out all of the Star Wars PulseCon The Vintage Collection releases right here. You might also want to check out the Hasbro items in Disney's huge wave of Mando Mondays releases. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES AHSOKA TANO FORCE FX ELITE LIGHTSABER - $224.99: "Combining advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects, the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES FX ELITE LIGHTSABERS are the most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet. The real metal hilt features design and deco based on AHSOKA TANO’S iconic Lightsaber featured in the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS animated series. Select between blue, green, or yellow-green blade colors with the first-ever STAR WARS: The Black Series Force FX Elite Lightsaber three-color-changing blade. Use the buttons on the hilt to activate progressive ignition, sound effects, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, and a three-color-changing blade effect. Proudly display this Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade, and show off the included removable kyber crystal. Includes lightsaber, barrel plug, stand, removable kyber crystal, and instructions. Requires 3 1.5V AA batteries, not included." Pre-order here at Amazon / Entertainment Earth prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT Figure - $29.99:

"Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH BOBA FETT Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 5 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure- $19.99: "Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH INCINERATOR TROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. This highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring premium deco, comes with an INCINERATOR TROOPER-inspired accessory that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and accessory." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER Figure

- $19.99: Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH PHASE I CLONE TROOPER Figure, inspired by the STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS series. This highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring premium deco, comes with 2 PHASE I CLONE TROOPER-inspired accessories that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Pre-order at Amazon / Entertainment Earth prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE ARMORER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE ARMORER Figure - $29.99: "Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH THE ARMORER Figure, inspired by the THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. This highly poseable (4 fully articulated limbs) figure, featuring premium deco, comes with 6 THE ARMORER-inspired accessories that make great additions to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 6 accessories." Available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse (US & Canada only). prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DELUXE JAR JAR BINKS Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DELUXE JAR JAR BINKS Figure - $29.99: "Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH DELUXE JAR JAR BINKS Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE. This highly poseable, fully articulated deluxe figure, featuring premium deco, comes with 3 JAR JAR BINKS-inspired accessories that make great additions to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and 3 accessories." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION CLONE TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION CLONE TROOPER Figure - $24.99: "Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION CLONE TROOPER Figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION CLONE TROOPER Figure comes with an included PORG figure that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes 2 figures and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at GameStop. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION IMPERIAL STORMTROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION IMPERIAL STORMTROOPER Figure - $24.99: "Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION IMPERIAL STORMTROOPER Figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION IMPERIAL STORMTROOPER Figure comes with an included PORG figure that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes 2 figures and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SITH TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SITH TROOPER Figure - $24.99: "Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SITH TROOPER Figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SITH TROOPER Figure comes with an included BABU FRIK figure that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes 2 figures and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at Best Buy. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION RANGE TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION RANGE TROOPER Figure - $24.99: "Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION RANGE TROOPER Figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION RANGE TROOPER Figure comes with an included D-O figure that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes 2 figures and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at Target. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SNOWTROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SNOWTROOPER Figure - $24.99: "Celebrate the season with specially designed STAR WARS figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES, featuring holiday-themed deco and packaging (Each sold separately. Subject to availability). STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SNOWTROOPER Figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. The STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH HOLIDAY EDITION SNOWTROOPER Figure comes with an included PORG figure that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes 2 figures and accessory." Available for pre-order exclusively at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REY (DARK SIDE VISION) Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REY (DARK SIDE VISION) Figure - $19.99: "Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES 6-INCH REY (DARK SIDE VISION) Figure, inspired by STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER. This highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, comes with a REY (DARK SIDE VISION)-inspired accessory that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure and accessory." Pre-order at Walmart / Amazon / Entertainment Earth prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN Figure - $19.99: "Epic figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES return with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH figures, featuring photoreal deco and premium design. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN Figure is detailed to look like the character from the STAR WARS: REBELS animated series and comes with a GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN-inspired accessory that makes a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection." Pre-orders coming soon. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH CLONE COMMANDER CODY Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH CLONE COMMANDER CODY Figure - $19.99: "Epic figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES return with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH figures, featuring photoreal deco and premium design. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH CLONE COMMANDER CODY Figure is detailed to look like the character from the STAR WARS entertainment and comes with 2 CLONE COMMANDER CODY-inspired blaster accessories that make great additions to any STAR WARS collection. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Pre-orders coming soon. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (HOTH) Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (HOTH) Figure - $19.99: "Epic figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES return with the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH figures, featuring photoreal deco and premium design. This STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES ARCHIVE 6-INCH LUKE SKYWALKER (HOTH) Figure is detailed to look like the character from STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK and comes with 2 LUKE SKYWALKER (HOTH)-inspired accessories that make great additions to any STAR WARS collection. STAR WARS fans and collectors can display this highly poseable, fully articulated figure, featuring premium deco, in their action figure and vehicle collection. Includes figure and 2 accessories." Pre-orders coming soon. prevnext