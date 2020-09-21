Mando Mondays Kicks Off With New Baby Yoda Lego, Funko Pops, Black Series Figures, and More

With the second season of the hit series Star Wars: The Mandalorian set to debut on Disney+ on October 30th, Disney and Lucasfilm are taking over your Mondays with a fresh drop of new products each week that will include toys, collectibles books, comics, digital content and more. The weekly event doesn't officially kick off until October 26th (runs through December 21st), but Disney is celebrating the program with a massive early launch of new pre-orders that begins today, September 21st. Here's what you need to know... The first wave of Mando Mondays products will be available to order starting today, September 21st at 1pm PT / 4pm ET. The official breakdown of these products can be found in the gallery below along with pre-order links. Note that some of these links won't be active until the launch time, and that many of the products appear to be retailer exclusives. Standouts of this huge collection of new products include Hasbro's new Black Series Credit Collection figure line, Vintage Collection Carbonized figures, The Mandalorian edition of Monopoly, the Baby Yoda LEGO set, and the new Funko Pops. There's even a Polaroid camera in the mix. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $34.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH HEAVY INFANTRY Figure. A born survivor, he guards a precious armory and helps to keep the flames of Mandalorian heritage flickering in this time of galactic chaos. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, accessory, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Best Buy. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure. The Mandalorian is battle-worn and tight-lipped, a formidable bounty hunter in an increasingly dangerous galaxy. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Amazon. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure

(HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH CARA DUNE Figure. An intimidating brawler and crack shot, Cara Dune has put her days of military discipline behind her, and now has reinvented herself as a mercenary. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 3 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Target. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IG-11 Figure. One of a series of dangerous assassin droids largely outlawed in the galaxy, IG-11 is a hired gun programmed to follow Bounty Hunters Guild protocols to the letter. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at GameStop. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN with this premium STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION 6-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure. The elite soldiers of Imperial Intelligence, Death Troopers are encased in specialized Stormtrooper armor. As part of the STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES CREDIT COLLECTION this figure features multiple points of articulation, premium deco, a collectible Imperial Credit accessory, and packaging that has been treated with a weathered look inspired by the end credit images from THE MANDALORIAN, making this a great addition to any STAR WARS collection. Includes figure, 2 accessories, and Imperial Credit. Available for pre-order at Amazon. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH THE MANDALORIAN Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORMTROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORMTROOPER Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH REMNANT STORMTROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and accessory. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CARA DUNE Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CARA DUNE Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH CARA DUNE Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $17.99/Available: Fall 2020): Fans and collectors can imagine scenes from the STAR WARS Galaxy with this STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION 3.75-INCH IMPERIAL DEATH TROOPER Figure, inspired by THE MANDALORIAN live-action TV series on Disney Plus. The STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION CARBONIZED COLLECTION features multiple points of articulation and is treated with a sleek metallic finish for a premium figure that really stands out. Highly poseable with realistic detail, this 3.75-inch figure can be displayed in any STAR WARS action figure and vehicle collections. Includes figure and 2 accessories. Available for pre-order at Walmart. prevnext

STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 2, THE CHILD 2.2-inch Collectibles, 2-Packs STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION SERIES 2, THE CHILD 2.2-inch Collectibles, 2-Packs (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $7.99/Available: Fall 2020): From HASBRO is Series 2 of the STAR WARS THE BOUNTY COLLECTION, THE CHILD 2.2-INCH Collectible figures, inspired by the super-cute character from the hit Disney Plus series THE MANDALORIAN! He may look like a “Baby Yoda,” but this 50-year-old adorable creature is called The Child and is many things: cute, curious, hungry, sleepy, Force-sensitive, and one of the galaxy’s most wanted! Fans can start their own collection or add to an existing collection of this adorable character in poses inspired by iconic scenes from the live-action series! With 6 figures to choose from, kids and fans can collect figure 2-packs featuring fun poses such as “Child Pram” and “Mandalorian Necklace,” “Helmet Hiding” and “Stopping Fire,” and “Speeder Ride” and “Touching Buttons.” These 2.25-inch collectible figures are an awesome way to start a collection, swap with friends, give as gifts, or display in any STAR WARS collection! Includes 2 figures. Each 2-Pack sold separately. Available at the following retailers: Walmart: here, here and here

Amazon: here, here and here

Entertainment Earth: here prevnext

MONOPOLY STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Edition MONOPOLY STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Edition (HASBRO/Ages 8 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $39.99 /Available: Fall 2020): Imagine traveling around a dangerous galaxy where Imperial enemies threaten the safety of The Child, the character fans call "Baby Yoda". In the MONOPOLY STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN Edition edition board game, players can play as The Mandalorian, Cara Dune, IG-11, or Kuiil. Getting The Child token lets players enhance their character's special ability and use The Child's unique ability. Buy hideouts, win battles, and earn Imperial credits. The player with the most Imperial credits wins, but be vigilant! If an Imperial enemy gets The Child, the game's over for everyone! Available at most major retailers beginning 10/1. prevnext

LEGO THE CHILD (BABY YODA) LEGO Star Wars The Child - $79.99 Available: Pre-order Sept. 21 at 1pm PST / 4pm EST here at LEGO.com: Turn the cuteness factor up to the max with this LEGO Star Wars The Child (75318) build-and-display model. Authentic details of this popular character, affectionately known as Baby Yoda, are recreated in LEGO style, with posable head, ears and mouth for different expressions, plus the Child’s favorite toy – a gearshift knob (element included) – for it to hold just like it does in Star Wars: The Mandalorian. prevnext

FUNKO POPS Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child - 3.15 Inch Figure - See on Amazon

Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - 10 Inch Chrome Mandalorian with The Child Vinyl Figure - See on Amazon

Pop! Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Gamorrean Fighter - 4 Inch Figure - See on Amazon prevnext

THE MANDALORIAN PREMIUM FORMAT FIGURE The Mandalorian Premium Format Figure - MSRP: $630.00 / Available: Pre-order begins at 1:00PM PST on Sept. 21 here at Sideshow Collectibles. Description: The polystone Mandalorian Premium Format Figure measures 20" tall and is a detailed, dynamic, fully sculpted depiction of this renowned bounty hunter inspired by an iconic shot from the first season of the streaming series. Standing alongside The Child’s signature hovering pram, the Mandalorian braves the dangerous galaxy to protect what was once his prey. His silver armor reflects the hard work and weathering it took to acquire enough beskar to create each piece, complete with his mudhorn signet, the symbol given to him by the Armorer in accordance with Mandalore tradition. Equipped with his bounty hunting tools of the trade, The Mandalorian proves himself to be one of the galaxy’s most skilled and fearsome warriors. prevnext