Tamagotchi Uni: Enter The Tamaverse
So, you've adopted Tamagotchi virtual pets and didn't kill them with neglect. Maybe you have what it takes to enter the 'Tamaverse'. That's what Bandai Namco is calling the "metaverse of the Tamagotchi world" that you can access via their latest device, the Tamagotchi Uni.
The Tamagotchi Uni allows "fans from around the globe to play together in the Tama Arena, Tama Party, Tama Fashion, and Tama Travel! Tamagotchi Uni also has various new features allowing fans their own unique experience, including DIY activities, exploring with your character, and an in-device social platform. You can connect with your friend's Tamagotchi Uni to go on playdates, give and receive gifts and even marry!"
Like all Tamagotchi, the core experience of the Uni will be caring for a virtual pet and playing mini-games. Thanks to the included watch band, there's no excuse for leaving your tama baby at home all alone. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon for $59.99 in colors that include pink, purple, black, and white. You can also find them here at Entertainment Earth with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Your little bundle of joy will arrive on July 15th. A full breakdown of features can be found below.Buy Tamagotchi Uni on Amazon
- Raise a UniTama that's one-of-a-kind, inside and out, with unique personalities, accessories and decorating.
- Connect Tamagotchi Uni devices to play together, craft together, exchange items and propose
- Link to the world through the Tamaverse where you can meet characters from around the world, sample global fashions and share your UniTama's style, go on globetrotting adventures and meet the partner of your UniTama's dreams and get married!
- Wear it on your wrist with the included pink band to take it with you wherever you go and to interact in new ways! Has a pink shell with blue and green, blue buttons and a blue-translucent back.
- Mini-Games: Match your characters move in the Dance game, serve hamburgers in the Fast Food game and enjoy a seasonal game to earn Gotchi points to order food delivery, go shopping at the Tama Mall and more!
- Over 20 Adult characters to nurture which are a mixture of popular and new characters.
- Comes with a rechargeable battery and USB-C cord.