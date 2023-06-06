Tamagotchi Uni: Enter The Tamaverse

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

So, you've adopted Tamagotchi virtual pets and didn't kill them with neglect. Maybe you have what it takes to enter the 'Tamaverse'. That's what Bandai Namco is calling the "metaverse of the Tamagotchi world" that you can access via their latest device, the Tamagotchi Uni.

The Tamagotchi Uni allows "fans from around the globe to play together in the Tama Arena, Tama Party, Tama Fashion, and Tama Travel! Tamagotchi Uni also has various new features allowing fans their own unique experience, including DIY activities, exploring with your character, and an in-device social platform. You can connect with your friend's Tamagotchi Uni to go on playdates, give and receive gifts and even marry!"

Like all Tamagotchi, the core experience of the Uni will be caring for a virtual pet and playing mini-games. Thanks to the included watch band, there's no excuse for leaving your tama baby at home all alone. Pre-orders are available here on Amazon for $59.99 in colors that include pink, purple, black, and white. You can also find them here at Entertainment Earth with free US Super Saver shipping using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout. Your little bundle of joy will arrive on July 15th. A full breakdown of features can be found below.