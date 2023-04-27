Adopt Fantastic Beasts With Harry Potter Tamagotchi

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Harry Potter franchise includes many magical beasts that are completely unsuited for domestication – especially by muggles. However, that didn't stop Bandai from releasing a pair of Harry Potter Tamagotchi Nano that will allow anyone to try their hand at raising 25 different creatures. You'll need to feed them, pet them, and play four different mini-games to care for your magical creatures or they'll run away and, presumably, wreak havoc.

If you're up to the challenge, you can pre-order either the Magical Creatures or Hogwarts Castle design here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth (free US shipping at EE on orders $59+ using the code FREESHIP59 at checkout) for $19.99 each. A complete list of features can be found below.

Available in two collectible shell styles: "Magical Creatures" and "Hogwarts Castle"

Choose between two different play modes: Harry Potter mode (Spend 3 hours at the Hogwarts Castle) and Fantastic Beasts mode (Spend 3 hours in a magical suitcase)

Raise one of 25 different kinds of magical creatures from Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts depending on your play pattern

Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, Hermoine Granger, Newt Scamander, and more characters may appear!

There are 4 different mini-games to play: "Catch Gold," "Deliver of Letter," "Fly Hippogriff," and "Picking a Lock"

"Harry Potter fans have proven they are endlessly devoted to immersing themselves in the magical world the books and films have created," said Tanya Sexton, Bandai Namco Toys & Collectibles America Inc. Brand Director, Toys. "We're excited to be able to offer a new way to interact with the magical beasts from the beloved series."