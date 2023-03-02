Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Figures Returning From Playmates

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans are in for an awesome 2023, as Playmates is bringing back some of your favorite figures from its classic toy line. Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, and Leonardo are all back and include their handy storage shells to keep all of the weapons and accessories in, and Splinter will be right at their side. You'll need villains to throwdown with, and luckily you'll also have Shredder, Kraang, Rocksteady, Bebop, Foot Soldiers, and Leatherhead to answer that call. You can get a look at all of those figures in the video above, and I think it's safe to say that Michelangelo would approve.

That would be impressive enough, but Playmates isn't stopping there. In addition to the basic figures, all four Turtles will be featured in Giant figures as well, and will also come with their iconic weapons. Leonardo, Donatello, and Raphael will hit all stores, while Michelangelo will be a Walmart exclusive.

(Photo: Playmates Toys)

Playmates will also bring back the Ninja Elite Collector figures, which will feature Leonardo and Michelangelo in Disguise figures as well as Triceraton and Shredder. For those who want something more on the cartoony side, look no further than the Pizza Tossin figures, which feature Leonardo, Raphael, and Michelangelo equipped with pizza launchers and over-the-top expressions. The Pizza Tossin Figures will be Walmart exclusives.

(Photo: Playmates Toys)

All four Turtles will be represented in the Mutatin' Figures line, which will be a Target-exclusive line. Last but certainly not least is the Adventure Heroes Collection, which will feature Raphael, Leonardo, April O'Neil, and yes, Mondo Gecko, complete with his trademark skateboard. The Classic Adventure line will be exclusive to Amazon.

The Storage Shell Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are already available, and you can order them right here. You can order the 12' inch Giant figures here. You can find the official description for both below.

(Photo: Playmates Toys)

"Because he's only got two hands, this 4" Classic Storage Shell Donatello relies on his shell to tote the tools of his trade! He's got his bo staff snapped to his back for easy retrieval, and when the going gets Turtle tough, he just opens his storage shell and selects a weapon from his awesome arsenal! Don's the first Turtle to perfect this super stash-now, he cannot only store weapons on his back, he can sneak secret sewer stuff right past the Foot Clan!"

(Photo: Playmates Toys)

"We're taking TMNT fans back to the beginning with Original Classic Giant Figures! These 12" Giant Turtles come with their signature accessories and tower above all others! Raphael's temper and elite fighting skills give this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle a fighting advantage like none other! With his unbeatable ninja strength, this hot head is one Turtle to keep on your good side!"

Which figures are you most excited to see return, and what else do you hope makes a comeback? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!