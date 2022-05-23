Street Fighter vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Action Figures Revealed

✖

Capcom, Playmates, and Nickelodeon are teaming up for a new action figure collaboration pitting the cast of Street Fighter against the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In total four action figure 2-packs will be offered, pitting one member of the TMNT against one Street Fighter. The first two sets will launch in late fall, pitting Ryu against Leonardo, and Chun-Li against Michelangelo. The next two sets will feature Guile versus Raphael and Ken Masters versus Donatello, though no release window has been revealed, as of this writing. The figures will release in window box packaging with background art based on Street Fighter II.

Images of the Ryu versus Leonardo and Chun-Li versus Michelangelo sets can be found below.

(Photo: Playmates)

(Photo: Playmates)

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the original Street Fighter game, which first released back in 1987. Capcom has already hinted at plans to celebrate the occasion, and these figure sets are part of that celebration. Each of the eight figures in the set will be six inches tall, offering multiple points of articulation. While the Street Fighter figures are clearly inspired by their appearances in Street Fighter II, the Ninja Turtles toys seem to be based on the original comics by Eastman and Laird. At this time, an MSRP for the two-packs has not been revealed, though pre-orders will likely be offered from various retailers.

Street Fighter and TMNT debuted just a few years apart, but this collection marks the first time these characters have appeared alongside one another. While the crossover might seem unusual, the Ninja Turtles have actually appeared in a number of fighting games over the years, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters, Injustice 2, and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Given that, it's actually somewhat surprising that it's taken this long for these characters to battle against one another! Perhaps this collaboration will lead to an actual in-game crossover in the future, but for now, fans of both franchises will just have to settle for action figure battles, instead.

Are you interested in these two-packs? Would you like to see these characters in a fighting game together? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!