Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles spoilers follow! This week saw IDW publish Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years, the first in a new series that spins out of the events of the hit TMNT comic series. Touted as more details about the years leading up to that storyline, and offering some more history about what the titular Turtles were up to before...well, before everyone died, the series has now been released and revealed itself to be something else too, a sequel. As readers may recall, The Last Ronin's final page concluded with a tease of four brand new turtles, and now we get a chance to see these four turtles a little bit older, now complete with their own names and personalities.

Though the first page of the comic is a little more backstory on Michelangelo's time alone in The Last Ronin timeline, the second page immediately introduces the four new ninja turtles. First up, Odynn, a big boy who seems kind of dumb but in a charming way and looks like a snapping turtle. Next, Uno, an athletic smarty pants who is observant to a fault and always eager to one-up his siblings. Then, Moja, short and stocky with a pointed beak, she's protective but also eager to please. Finally, Yi, the sensitive one with an interest in technology, the color on her skin makes it appear as though she is already wearing one of the trademark TMNT ninja masks.

Unlike the four original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the naming conventions for this new generation of heroes don't adhere to a pattern ala Renaissance painters. There is perhaps some clues about what kind of weapons these new turtles might eventually use, Odynn obviously harkening to the Norse god, maybe teasing that he'll use a spear. Yi may also have a clue, perhaps alluding to Yi the archer of Chinese mythology. As for the others, it's hard to say just yet, but there are four new Ninja Turtles in town, and they're growing up fast. Look for them to continue being a part of The Last Ronin timeline in a big way.

(Photo: IDW PUBLISHING)

The first issue of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin – Lost Years is now in stores. You can find the full cover and solicitation for it below.

TMNT LAST RONIN LOST YEARS #1

(W) Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz (A) Ben Bishop (A/CA) SL Gallant

In the smash-hit miniseries TMNT: The Last Ronin, readers witnessed the final gut-wrenching days of the Heroes in a Half Shell. For Michelangelo in particular, the march to his heartbreaking last battle was long and dangerous, taking him from New York City, to Japan, across Asia and Europe, and then back home again to administer final justice against those guilty of killing his family. But what happened during those fateful years when he had only the need for vengeance and Master Splinter's journal to guide him? What battles did he fight? What hard lessons did he learn? The time has come to find out as original miniseries writers Kevin Eastman and Tom Waltz join artist Ben Bishop to reveal what adventures the Last Ronin experienced during his vengeful journey. While in the present, a new master, Casey Marie Jones, prepares her young terrapin students to be the next generation of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: $4.99