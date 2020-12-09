The Best Secretlab Gaming Chairs Get a Christmas Deal

Secretlab chairs are the gold standard in comfort and quality for gamers, which is why they don't come cheap. However, Secretlab is running a big Christmas gaming chair deal that drops the price of their 2020 models by as much as $100. If a Secretlab chair has been on your wish list for some time, this deal might be enough for you to finally justify making the comfy dream a reality.

The sale offers $40 off a huge selection of Secretlab 2020 Series 2.0 PU Leather and SoftWeave Fabric gaming chairs. If you want to go bigger, all of all Secretlab's 2020 Series NAPA gaming chairs are $100 off. This includes Omega and Titan models which are tuned for your height and weight. The guide is as follows:

OMEGA - 5'11" or less / 240 pounds or less

TITAN - 5'9" to 6'7" / 295 pounds or less

You can shop Secretlab's Christmas gaming chair deals right here until Christmas Day. The list is sorted by the earliest shipping date, so that's something to keep in mind. Secretlab is experiencing some shipping delays due to the coronavirus, so not all models will arrive in time for Christmas.

Special edition gaming chairs that are eligible for the sale include Overwatch models, DOTA 2 models, Batman models, Game of Thrones models, and more. You can use the toolbar to break down the sale for your style preferences.

You can check out our review of Secretlab gaming chairs right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.