Secretlab Has Dropped Their Black Friday 2021 Sale On Gaming Chairs

Secretlab chairs are the gold standard in comfort and quality for gamers, which is why they don’t come cheap. However, Secretlab has dropped their Black Friday sale for 2021, and it includes discounts on their 2020 and 2022 series gaming chair models, and a whopping $150 OFF all Secretlab 2020 Series NAPA models. If a Secretlab chair has been on your wish list for some time, this deal might be enough for you to finally justify making the comfy dream a reality. Here’s the breakdown of Secretlab’s Black Friday sale:

Secretlab 2020 Series: Up to $40 off all Secretlab 2020 Series PRIME 2.0 PU Leather and SoftWeave Fabric models.

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 Series: $30 off select Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 NEO Hybrid Leatherette and SoftWeave Plus fabric models. Excluding: Monster Hunter, The International 10, Worlds 2021, The Flash, Superman, Minecraft and Jinx editions

Secretlab NAPA Series: $150 off

Secretlab MAGNUS Series: Up to $60 off select Secretlab MAGNUS desk bundles. Excluding: Secretlab MAGNUS Metal Desk and Dark Knight Edition MAGPAD Desk Mat bundle

NeueChair: $50 off all NeueChair Silver and Obsidian models.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note that Secretlab’s 2020 Series NAPA gaming chairs includes Omega and Titan models which are tuned for your height and weight. The 2022 models come in Small, Medium, and Large sizes. Use Secretlab’s sizing guide to find the right fit.

You can shop Secretlab’s Stay Home sale right here until the countdown timer hits zero. You can check out our review of Secretlab’s 2022 gaming chairs and how they compare to the 2020 editions right here.