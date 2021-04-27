Secretlab Announces New Magnus Gaming Desk

✖

Secretlab announced this week a new product in its line of gaming gear that’s different from the chairs they’re known for: The Magnus gaming desk. Made of metal and outfitted with a “magnetic ecosystem,” the desk boasts numerous features geared towards cable management to make sure you only see the desk, your gaming system, and whatever else you you intend to display. The desk itself and some accessories are available to order as of Tuesday with more accessories showcased in Secretlab’s promos to be available at a later date.

The desk comes in two sizes, but only the 59" variant is available right now. It’s priced at $449, so not too far off from where Secretlab’s gaming chairs land, though it’s worth noting that many of its additional cable management tools are sold as add-ons.

A first glance shows what looks to be a typical black, metal desk – which, might be a plus depending on what your setup looks like since it’ll go with pretty much anything – but the video below from Secretlab shows off all the behind-the-scenes features at play that’ll hide your cables and light up your gaming space.

Over at the back of the desk, you’ll find a cable tray that appears to do most of the work when it comes to hiding those pesky wires and cables. Instead of having all your cords dropping down behind or around your desk, you can tuck them into the tray and close the lid to put them out of sight. A magnetic sheath that attaches to the leg of the desk hides the cables as they run down to wherever they need to be. One of the more appreciable benefits of this design is the fact that, because of these hidden cables, you can place your desk flush up against the wall.

The surface of the desk is rather thin, but that’s by design as well so that Secretlab’s chairs can slide right up underneath it if you’d prefer a closer view. Naturally, the desk has the option for add-on RGB light strips that attach to the desk via its magnetic properties so that you can configure your lighting setups through an included controller. Magnetic cable anchors which can be affixed to the sides of the desk help hold your cables when you’re not using them.

You’ll notice in the video that a mat covers the top of the desk. It’s crafted with leatherette, and Secretlab’s “Signature Stealth” variant of the mat comes included with the purchase of the desk, but a Secretlab representative informed us that’s part of a launch promo going on now. Two other variants are available, one from Cloud9 and one from Team Liquid, with both of those available to pre-order for $49 each.

While the desk itself will do a lot of the cable-hiding work, things like the magnetic sheaths for the legs, the magnetic cable anchors, the light strips, and other options are sold as add-ons, so consider the $499 price a starting point. Other things shown in the video like the headset hanger will be available at a later date.

While we haven’t experienced the Magnus desk yet to see how it feels, we have tried out some of Secretlab’s many chairs before with some exceptional results. You can see our review of the Secretlab Titan Game of Thrones chair here and the Secretlab Omega K/DA chair here to see why they live up to the hype.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.