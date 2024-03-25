The Lord of the Rings Hot Topic Fashion Collection Has a Cloak

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hot Topic has set up shop in Middle-earth, and they've released a new batch of styles that are sure to be all of the rage for the alternative crowd in Rivendell this year. The Lord of The Rings-themed collection includes a cardigan, hoodie, shortalls, a lace-up dress and, most importantly, a unisex Tree of Gondor hooded cloak that's a must-have for any traveler.

You can shop Hot Topic's entire LOTR collection right here with a 20% discount at the time of writing, A complete breakdown of the looks can be found below. Note that plus sizes are available for the cardigan, dress, and shortalls.

The Lord Of The Rings Arwen Evenstar Girls Hanky Hem Cardigan – See at Hot Topic: "Features Arwen's Evenstar and elven filigree embroidered at the chest and bell sleeves. Comes with a tie closure at the neck, a hanky hem and lace-up detailing on the back."

The Lord Of The Rings Aragorn Tree Of Gondor Hooded Cape – See at Hot Topic: "Fulfill your destiny as the rightful king of Gondor in this The Lord of the Rings hooded cape! Inspired by Aragon and his noble lineage, this cape features the Tree of Gondor embroidered on the front with metal hook closures."

The Lord Of The Rings Gandalf White & Grey Split Hoodie – See at Hot Topic: "Featuring an image of Gandalf in the center, plus a split white and grey mineral wash design inspired by both of his incarnations. His name is printed on one sleeve and his staff on the other. Comes with a drawstring hood and front pockets."

The Lord Of The Rings The Shire Hobbit Lace-Up Dress – See at Hot Topic: "Inspired by Hobbit attire, this dress features an allover print on the bodice of trees and Hobbit homes, plus lace-up detailing on the front. Comes with bishop sleeves and a dreamy skirt with a Lórien leaf border. Complete with side seam pockets and a back zipper closure."

The Lord Of The Rings The One Ring Corduroy Shortalls – See at Hot Topic: "Functional and stylish for your journey beyond the Shire, these brown shortalls feature the script of the One Ring embroidered on the bib pocket, plus Lorien leaves on the legs. A metal O-ring resembling the One Ring is highlighted on the back. Complete with pockets and adjustable straps."