LEGO The Lord of the Rings Rivendell Set Is Available Now

With their Middle-earth Rivendell set, LEGO is delivering a massive, tentpole offering that brings Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings in line with their Star Wars, Marvel, and Harry Potter collections. The LEGO Icons (10316) Rivendell is a stunning set that includes a whopping 6167 pieces and 15 minifigures. That is good enough to take spot #7 in the 10 biggest LEGO sets of all-time, sandwiched between the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT (6,785 pieces) and the LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle (6,020 pieces). If you're willing to spend $500 own it, you can grab a copy here at LEGO.com in backorder at the time of writing. It's expected to ship on March 23rd.

The LEGO LOTR Rivendell set is based on the iconic Peter Jackson films and, naturally, it is loaded with Easter eggs for fans. These details are spread across three sections that include The Council Ring, Frodo's Bedroom, and Elrond's Study in section 1, an Elven tower in section 2, and a Gazebo, river and bridge in section 3.

The collection of 15 minifigures includes all nine members of the Fellowship; Gandalf the Grey, all four hobbits (Frodo Baggins, Samwise Gamgee, Merriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck and Peregrin "Pippin" Took), Legolas, Gimli, Boromir and Aragorn. They are joined by minifigures of Elrond, Arwen, Bilbo Baggins, and additional elves and a dwarf (Gloin). The minifigures even have detachable legs, so you can seat them around the table to recreate the Council of Elrond scene.

The ability to recreate scenes from the LOTR films was a major focus for LEGO, and with the sheer amount of stuff that's packed into this set, you'll be able to display it in countless ways. LEGO Design Master, Mike Psaiki had the following to say about the design:

"We know many of our fans have been anticipating a set like this for a long-time – but a great LEGO The Lord of the Rings set is never late, it arrives precisely when it means to! It was important to us that we created something really special in this recreation of Rivendell. We aimed to add as much detail as possible and create an engaging experience throughout the build to delight fans recreating scenes or proudly displaying Elrond's home. We are really pleased with the final design and how we have brought Rivendell to life in brick form."

Again, the LEGO Icons (10316) The Lord of the Rings Rivendell set is available to order here at the LEGO website for $499.99. You can take a closer look at the LOTR Rivendell LEGO set in the gallery below.