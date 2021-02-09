The Skyrim Library Box Set Gets a 57% Off Deal

Fans that want to take the deepest of dives into the lore of Skyrim need to pick up The Skyrim Library box set from Bethesda, which includes all three hardcover volumes of the books in a fancy Alduin's Wall slipcase. These books include The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - The Skyrim Library Vol. 1: The Histories, Vol. 2: Man, Mer, and Beast, and Vol. 3: The Arcane.

Now would certainly be the time to add the Skyrim Library to your collection because the set is priced at only $45.33 here on Amazon after a 39% discount and bonus $18.39 instant coupon. Together that's a whopping 56% off the list price and just a shade off an all-time low that occurred for one day in 2019. Odds are that coupon won't last long, so take advantage while you can.

The Skyrim library features text from the books you find scattered throughout The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, the real-world books also feature gorgeous concept art from the game. It's the perfect thing to celebrate the Skyrim's 10th anniversary this year. Yes, it's hard to believe that it's been that long. It's also hard to believe that we're still waiting on The Elder Scrolls 6.

