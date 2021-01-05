Skyrim Trends as Players Share Disbelief Over the Game's Upcoming Anniversary

By Marc Deschamps

Video games have a strange tendency to age the people that play them; one minute, it seems like a game or console is cutting-edge, the next, it's now retro. That seems to be the case for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim players that have now realized the game turns 10-years-old this year. Released on November 11th, 2011 on PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, the game quickly became one of the most highly-acclaimed of all-time. Over the years, Skyrim has been ported to a number of platforms, most recently Nintendo Switch. While the game is getting dangerously close to becoming "retro," it seems that Skyrim has aged like a fine wine!

Are you a fan of Skyrim? What do you think about the game's upcoming anniversary? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Skyrim!

