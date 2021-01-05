Skyrim Trends as Players Share Disbelief Over the Game's Upcoming Anniversary
Video games have a strange tendency to age the people that play them; one minute, it seems like a game or console is cutting-edge, the next, it's now retro. That seems to be the case for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim players that have now realized the game turns 10-years-old this year. Released on November 11th, 2011 on PC, Xbox 360, and PlayStation 3, the game quickly became one of the most highly-acclaimed of all-time. Over the years, Skyrim has been ported to a number of platforms, most recently Nintendo Switch. While the game is getting dangerously close to becoming "retro," it seems that Skyrim has aged like a fine wine!
Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Skyrim!
Still worth it after all these years!
It’s crazy to me that Skyrim came out almost 10 years ago and yet it still costs $50 because it’s still so good and so popular. Bless the mods.— Daddy Maddie (@lily_munster_) January 4, 2021
Some celebrated by sharing their in-game creations.
Skyrim is trending. It's about to be 10 yrs old I'm seeing. Have a screenie pic.twitter.com/StxeOm6eKL— Lucks & Charms 开✨ (@bitsofstarfire) January 5, 2021
A lot of others took the opportunity to ask Bethesda for a new Elder Scrolls.
Skyrim will be 10 years old in one week. There was 5 years in between Oblivion and Skyrim. Can we please have elder scrolls 6 now— Leg (@CombatBootsGuy) January 5, 2021
We know how you feel, doggo.
This year will be 10 years since Skyrim was released (the first time) and no sign of The Elder Scrolls VI in sight... pic.twitter.com/E4PSthl7Wn— Corbin (@ItsCorbeano) January 4, 2021
To be fair, that doesn't sound so bad...
@bethesda I love y’all, I do
but please don’t y’all dare make a “10 year anniversary special next-gen ultimate edition” of Skyrim. All we want is ES6....that’s all....please I’m begging you🙅🏾👏🏾🙏🏾— Baron Jersey (@GasMaskXzay) January 4, 2021
...in fact, some fans would welcome it!
Skyrim turns 10 this year. Let's get that ray tracing hdr update Todd.— Nathan (@Myrtenaster12) January 4, 2021
It's hard to believe it's been that long.
Skyrim is 10 years old this year. 10. Years. Old. Where my last 10 years went lol— Beseákos Veserákos (@Akoshus) January 4, 2021
Not everyone is surprised, however.
Hate to break it to all the people who realize that Skyrim is turning 10 this year.— BCBudsGaming (@BCBudsGaming) January 5, 2021
We’ve known since 2011 that Skyrim turns 10 in 2021. pic.twitter.com/ZOeyUR4QOG