The Elder Scrolls 6 Setting Possibly Teased

The Elder Scrolls 6 release date may be years out, but it looks like Bethesda Game Studios may have just teased the setting of the game presumably coming to PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC. While the next installment in The Elder Scrolls series was announced back in 2018, we actually know nothing about the game. However, taking to Twitter, and via the official account for the series, Bethesda has possibly hinted at where the next game may take players.

The post, which wishes its followers a happy New Year, is seemingly pretty innocent, but it comes with a map of Skyrim and the caption "transcribe the past and map the future." Again, on the surface level, there doesn't appear to be much to this, but there are also some strange lights on the map. One of these lights is on Solitude, the capital of Skyrim. The second appears slightly off the map, suggesting there's no significance to its placement. However, the third is located on the neighboring region, Hammerfell.

As you may know, the current speculation -- partially fueled by rumors and leaks -- is that the next game, at least partially, will take place in Hammerfell, which makes this seemingly random placement of lights actually a bit suspicious.

Transcribe the past and map the future. 📖

For now, take everything here with a massive grain of salt because it's all just speculation. However, over on Reddit, fans have pointed out the aforementioned observations and how the combination of the caption, the map, the lights, and the implicated locations are, at the very least, interesting and suspicious.

At the moment of publishing, Bethesda has not commented on any of this speculation in any capacity. If it's a genuine tease, then there's no way this will change. However, if it's just baseless speculation, there's a chance Bethesda may squash it. If it does, we will be sure to update the story. In the meantime for more coverage on the game and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, guides, reviews, and more -- click here.