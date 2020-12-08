The Star Wars Wampa Rug is Back for Half the Price

Back in 2010, ThinkGeek (now owned by GameStop) followed up on the wild success of their Tauntaun sleeping bag with a Star Wars Wampa rug. It was also a huge hit, but the $130 price tag was a bit steep for some. However, a new manufacturer (Jay Franco) picked up the exclusive rights to make the rug, fixing some of the issues with the build quality of the previous version in the process. They also dramatically reduced the price to only $60.

The Star Wars Wampa rug is now sold exclusively here at Fun.com for $59.99 ($54.99 with an automatic 10% discount that's applied to all orders through 12:59 PM EST on December 14th, 2020). It's made from 56% acrylic, 44% polyester long-pile faux fur; 100% polyester fabric & fiberfill and measures 54"L x 26"W. It also features ant-skid material on the bottom.

You can check out more of Fun.com's Star Wars merch right here. Make sure to keep tabs on our Mando Mondays master list for more new merch coming out of Season 2 of Star Wars: The Mandalorian.

Speaking of Mando Mondays and new The Mandalorian Star Wars merch, Hasbro's biggest The Mandalorian release for Mando Mondays week 7 is definitely the Amban Phase-Pulse Blaster replica from their Nerf brand. You can get your pre-order in for this blaster here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Additional information about the blaster can be found here.

