Four of Six Marvel Avengers Funko Pops Have Assembled

Funko's Avengers Assemble Marvel Pop series is coming into the home stretch with the release of this Deluxe Thor! That means we are only two Pop figures away from completing the set that will capture the iconic moment from the orginal Avengers movie when the team assembles for the first time.

If you're unfamiliar, the Avengers Assemble series is a new type of Pop product from Funko that involves the release of six figures over the course of a year. These deluxe Pop figures can lock together to form a large display piece (pictured below). The series is an Amazon exclusive, and the first four Pop figures can be ordered via the following links for $19.99 each (note that the Thor Pop arrives on July 24th, so the Black Widow Pop figure should go live around that time):

Disney has also partnered with Funko on a similar series of Pop figures that celebrate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back. At the time of writing, that series is two figures into a six figure set. Details can be found here.

On a related note, Funko and Entertainment Earth teamed up to release an exclusive Pop figure 2-Pack based on the popular Spider-Man pointing at Spider-Man meme, which originated with an episode of the 1967 ABC Spider-Man cartoon entitled "Double Identity". The episode involved a criminal named Charles Cameo impersonating Spider-Man in order to steal art.

Funko could have gone with a Moment Pop figure to depict the scene from the meme, but they wisely chose to run it as a 2-pack with a background insert, which makes it more versatile. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth for $24.99 with shipping slated for June. It's a limited edition, so reserve it while you can.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.