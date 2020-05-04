Funko's Han Solo With Tauntaun Battle at Echo Base Pop Figure Has Arrived for Star Wars Day

Back in March Funko announced a new Star Wars Pop partnership with Disney / Lucasfilm on a Battle at Echo Base series of figures that celebrate the 40th anniversary of The Empire Strikes Back. Unlike previous Star Wars Pop figures, the six figures in the Battle at Echo Base wave can be locked together to form a grand 12-inch set piece.

The first figure in the six Pop figure set was a 6-inch Wampa, which is available to pre-order on Amazon ($24.99 -exclusive) with shipping slated for May 16th. Not surprisingly, Funko chose Star Wars Day to announce the second deluxe figure - Han Solo with an unfortunate Tauntaun. That figure is also available to pre-order on Amazon for $24.99 with shipping slated for July 20th. You can expect the third figure in the Echo Base series to be announced during right around that time. A teaser for the remaining four Pop figures can be found here.

In other Funko Star Wars Day news, Funko recently launched a new wave of Pop figures based on the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. There are four new Pop figures in all, and three of them feature The Child (aka Baby Yoda) with Moff Gideon rounding out the list. A complete breakdown of the new figures can be found below along with links where they can be pre-ordered.

Keep tabs on our Gear page for more Star Wars Day 2020 new product releases and deals!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.