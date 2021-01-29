Wonder Woman Celebrates 80 Years With New Funko Fair Pop Figures

The final day of Funko Fair 2021 is all about DC Comics and music. On the DC Comics side, the highlight of the day just might be this new collection of Wonder Woman Pop 80th anniversary Pop figures. Indeed, before there was Wonder Woman 1984, there was Wonder Woman 1941. She debuted only a few years after Superman, who also got a throwback Funko Pop today.

The biggest release in the Wonder Woman 80th anniversary Funko Pop wave is the Previews Exclusive Pop figure based on Wonder Woman as she appeared in the pages of DC's Dark Knights: Death Metal by Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo. She comes complete with her Chainsaw of Truth, which is impossibly awesome. If you're super lucky, you'll get an ever better, rarer Chase version that glows in the dark. Pre-orders for the figure are live here at Entertainment Earth while they last.

As for the common figures in the wave, it's a bit of a Wonder Woman fashion tour through the decades. There's the Golden Age Wonder Woman Pop from the '50s, the Ultra Mod Secret Agent version of Diana Prince from the '60s, a Challenge of the Gods Pop figure from the '80s, and a Wonder Woman The Contest Pop figure from the '90s. Pre-orders for all of these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth now. They should also be available here at Walmart later today.

Over the course of 10 days, hundreds of new Pop figures were revealed at Funko Fair 2021. You can find out where to get them all right here via our Funko Fair master list.

