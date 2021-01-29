Superman Action Comics #1 Is Funko's First Comic Cover Pop

Funko has enjoyed success with their Pop Album Covers lineup, and now they're bringing the concept to comic books. Appropriately, the first release in Funko's Comic Cover lineup is the most iconic comic book ever made - Action Comics #1 from 1938, aka the first appearance of Superman.

The Superman Action Comics Comic Cover #1 Pop figure is available to pre-order here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth now. It should also be available here at Walmart soon. It includes a Superman Pop that measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall, a backdrop of the cover art, and a hard protector case.

A GDC 9.0 graded copy of Action Comics #1 was sold on eBay in 2014 for $3,207,852. We can't promise that the Pop figure will be worth that much in your lifetime, but it's definitely something that every DC Comics / Funko fan should have in their collection.

Note that the Action Comics #1 Superman Funko Pop is part of the Funko Fair 2021 10-day extravaganza, which concludes today with Pop figures in the DC Comics and Music lineups. We expect to see more DC series figures such as The Flash and Wonder Woman today, so stay tuned. You can keep tabs on all of the releases from the event right here via our Funko Fair master list.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.