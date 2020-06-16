Why Comic-Con@Home Is What Fans Need Right Now

✖

Around this time next month, the biggest pop culture event of the year is supposed to take place. For the past 50 years, fans from all corners of pop culture have descended upon San Diego for Comic-Con International, the single biggest event of its kind. This year, however, that's all grinding to a halt as the organizers behind San Diego Comic-Con have canceled the event as a response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the movers and shakers at Comic-Con International will now host Comic-Con@Home, and if we're being frank – it's exactly the event we all need right about now.

When it comes to Comic-Con@Home, one major thing stands out. Sure, the convention is giving fans something in a time where normalcy has flown straight out the window, but it's something else. For the first time in five decades, Comic-Con International will be completely free of charge to those who are interested in taking part. It's an event that's going to be as accessible as ever and the company behind it all promises to have the same content as the in-person version.

“For the first time in our 50-year history, we are happy to welcome virtually anyone from around the globe,” San Diego Comic-Con spokesperson David Glanzer recently said in a press release. “Though stay-at-home conditions make this a very difficult time, we see this as an opportunity to spread some joy and strengthen our sense of community.”

At least for this year, gone are the days where you've got to hop on a plane and try finding somewhere to stay in a downtown San Diego that is completely sold out of hotel rooms. Now, you can pull up your computer or phone and have Hall H within the confines of your own pocket – with no mile-long line in sight.

Reuniting fans with content we've all been craving is far from the perfect ingredient that will make the world's chaos right; at the very least, however, it's something that can give us all a little suspension of disbelief for a scorching hot July weekend.

Though exact details have yet to be unveiled for the virtual convention, it will take place the same weekend San Diego Comic-Con was supposed to be held – July 22nd through July 26th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.