Snap Into the WWE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Slim Jim SDCC Exclusive Action Figure

The verdict is in. Mattel’s WWE (or, in this case, WWF) “Macho Man” Randy Savage Slim Jim Elite Collection action figure is the crown jewel of all San Diego Comic-Con 2019 exclusives. I dare say that it might be the greatest action figure ever made.

It includes the jacket, hat, and glasses that Randy wore in unforgettable ’90s Slim Jim commercials like the one featured below. It even includes two Slim Jim accessories and Slim Jim-themed packaging. Ready to snap into this figure? Of course you are. Here’s what you need to know…

If you can’t attend SDCC this year, the WWE Macho Man Randy Savage Elite Collection Action Figure will launch online right here at Entertainment Earth starting at 12pm EST (9am EST) today, June 18th for $29.99 (It will be listed as “Not for sale at this time” until then). There is a very good chance that this figure will sell out – and quickly (UPDATE: That’s exactly what happened. You’ll have to grab one here on eBay at this point). It’s going to be huge with wrestling fans, beef jerky fans, fans of the ’90s, fans of action figures, and anyone that appreciates excellence. Reserve one while you can. The official description reads:

“Get 1000% snap with this WWE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Elite action figure celebrating his starring role in the explosive Slim Jim television commercials. Snap into this WWE “Macho Man” Randy Savage Elite Collection Action Figure and feel the excitement! This bold and colorful collectible figure celebrates “Macho Man” Randy Savage in all his glory as spokesman for the Slim Jim brand and star of the explosive Slim Jim television commercials. Figure has deluxe articulation, TrueFX enhanced facial detailing for life-like authenticity, realistic ring gear and comes with a wild-patterned jacket, hat, glasses and 2 Slim Jim accessories for 1000% snap! Also features exclusive Slim Jim-inspired packaging. Need a little excitement? Snap into a Slim Jim and make your collection Elite!”

