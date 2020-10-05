Zack Snyder's 300 Has Arrived On 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray With Standard and SteelBook Editions

Zack Snyder has been in the news a lot lately with his new cut of Justice League coming to HBO Max and the Army of the Dead film and anime series coming to Netflix. His 2007 mega hit film 300 (based on the Frank Miller graphic novel of the same name) is also arriving on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Digital tomorrow, October 6.

The 300 4K UHD Blu-ray is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $24.99. However, the Best Buy exclusive SteelBook might be the better choice. It features an even better design and it can be ordered right here for only $5 more. As far as bonus features go, the 4K edition doesn't contain anything new, but there's more than enough from the previous releases to keep you occupied. A breakdown of those features can be found below:

Commentary with director/co-writer Zack Snyder, co-writer Kurt Johnstad and director of photography Larry Fong

The 300: Fact or Fiction

Who Were the Partans? The Warriors of 300

Preparing for Battle: The Original Test Footage

The Frank Miller Tapes

Making of 300

Making 300 in Images

Webisode: Production Design

Webisode: Wardrobe

Webisode: Stunt Work

Webisode: Lena Headey

Webisode: Adapting the Graphic Novel

Webisode: Gerard Butler

Webisode: Rodrigo Santoro

Webisode: Training the Actors

Webisode: Culture of the Sparta City/State

Webisode: A Glimpse from the Set: Making 300

Webisode: Scene Studies from 300

Webisode: Fantastic Characters of 300

Deleted Scenes with introduction by Zack Snyder

300 takes a fictional look at the battle of Thermopylae, the iconic part of the ancient war between Greece and the Persian Empire, during the time of King Xerxes' imperial attempt to conquer the world. Leonidas and his 300 Spartans famously held the "Hot Gates" leading to from the shore to Grecian lands against an onslaught of thousands of Persian soldiers.

Standard Blu-ray:

SteelBook Blu-ray:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.