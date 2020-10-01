Superman Actor Henry Cavill Explains the Importance of Zack Snyder's Justice League

✖

After years of speculation and fan campaigns, the elusive "Snyder Cut" of Justice League is officially set to become a reality on HBO Max next year. The four-hour miniseries will bring Snyder's intended version of the film into fruition, after he was forced to step down from the film's initial reshoots due to a family tragedy. In the months since Zack Snyder's Justice League was initially announced, many tied to the film - either on a professional or a personal level - have begun speaking out about it. Superman actor Henry Cavill is one of the most vocal among them, expressing his excitement to see the cut happen while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"I’m just really excited to see his vision realized," Cavill revealed. "He got to be the train. I think it’s only fair that that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for, and I think it’s important that that vision is realized. Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn’t matter. It’s a storyteller’s, it’s a filmmaker’s right to have that vision realized. I’m excited to see it. I’m excited to see what that vision was and how it looks."

"[Zack's] got the advantage of hindsight now," Cavill added. "It’s going to be even better. I just want to see a good movie or a series of movies."

This isn't the first time that Cavill has addressed the fabled cut of the film, explaining earlier this year that he's looking forward to seeing it be releawed.

"With Justice League when it came, there was a mix of visions and the movie wasn’t well-received," Superman star Henry Cavill said in an interview back in June. "And then over the subsequent years, there was a big push to see the fabled Snyder Cut. And now that time has come, and I think it’s going to be very enjoyable to watch Zack finally release his version."

"I’m just really happy that Zack got to realize his vision," Cavill continued. "I think it’s important for a filmmaker and a storyteller to have their intended vision released and shown to the world, and I’m looking forward to seeing it myself. It’s been quite the ordeal."

Zack Snyder's Justice League will also star Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Diana Prince/Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Victor Stone/Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Barry Allen/The Flash, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, and Ciran Hinds as Steppenwolf.

Zack Snyder's Justice League is set to be released sometime in 2021 on HBO Max.