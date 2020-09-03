Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead to Get A Prequel and Anime Series from Netflix

Zack Snyder has been in the headlines as of late for his cut of Justice League, but the filmmaker has projects happening elsewhere in his world. The director has been working with Netflix on his movie Army of the Dead, and the streaming platform is going all-in on the film. After all, the company announced today it will release a prequel anime series for Army of the Dead.

According to Deadline, a separate spin-off movie will be directed by Schweighöfer who also plans to star in the project. Shay Hatten, one of the writers on Army of the Dead, will pen the film.

“I’m incredibly excited for the opportunity to partner with Netflix again as we expand the Army of the Dead universe with both an international prequel, as well as exploring the visually dynamic world of animation. It’s been a great collaboration and we are thrilled that Netflix sees this as big of an IP as we do," Snyder said in a new statement.

Vegas is about to run out of luck. Brace yourself for Army of the Dead: Vegas, a prequel anime series based on the upcoming Zach Snyder film pic.twitter.com/UgsnI8GFv7 — NX (@NXOnNetflix) September 3, 2020

Schweighöfer weighed in as well, saying, "It has already been a great pleasure to be part of this wonderful ensemble around Zack Synder – a fascinating project. I am happy that it is now being developed on so many different levels."

As for the anime series, it will be titled Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas. The show will tell Scott's origin story as Vegas finds itself overrun by the first horde of zombies. His rescue crew will back him up at each turn, but as the team discovers new things about the zombie outbreak, their loyalty will be tested.

Snyder will direct two episodes of the anime with Jay Olivia acting as showrunner. The latter will also direct two episodes of the prequel anime. There is no set release date for Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas at this time, but fans are hoping to hear more about the newly announced project soon.

Image courtesy of Getty Images

