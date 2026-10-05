Funko Reveals New Avengers: Doomsday Bitty POP! Collection (Exclusive)

Funko is debuting a delightful new surprise for Avengers: Doomsday fans today to hype you up for the movie’s release in December: an extensive collection of Bitty POP! figures that are cute enough to eat (we don’t recommend you try, though).

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The wave includes three character 4-packs featuring Doctor Doom and The Avengers, a Fantastic Four Jump Jet Bitty Pop! Ride, and a Doomstadt Tower Bitty Pop! Town display. There’s also a Bitty POP! Mystery release with 12 characters to collect. Pricing starts at $2.99 and goes up to $14.99, making these very affordable.

These new figures and sets can be ordered and pre-ordered at Funko.com and select retailers beginning today, so go grab the ones you want. It’ll give you something to do until it’s time to go to the theater in December!

Avengers: Doomsday Character 4-Packs

As cute as POP! figures already are, there’s something even more adorable about them at a tiny scale, and these are no exception. The 4-packs are a great deal, as you get four Bitty POPs! for the price of one full-size POP! The first pack features Doctor Doom, Thor, Nightcrawler, and Magneto, and the second includes Yelena, Captain America, Johnny Storm, and Magneto. The third features Black Panther (Shuri), Cyclops, Mister Fantastic, and Professor X.

Each figure is approximately 0.9 inches tall. These two 4-packs will retail for $14.99 each and go on sale Monday, October 5, at 11 am EST.

Avengers: Doomsday Character 2-Packs

This wave release also features a few 2-Packs. One pack features Doctor Doom and Mister Fantastic, and the other features Magneto and Professor X. Each pack retails for $5.99. The figures are packaged in hard acrylic cases with detachable bottom lids, and the detachable bottom lids double as acrylic bases, so you won’t have to worry about them toppling over.

Avengers: Doomsday Sets

This release also includes several teeny sets that are basically irresistible if you’re an Avengers fan. One set comes with the Fantastic Four Jump Jet and a lil’ tiny The Thing to pilot it. The Thing is 0.9 inches, while the Jet is 1.3 inches tall. That set retails for $5.99.

Next up is the Town Lord Doom and Doomstadt Tower, which barely takes up any space at all—it’s only 2 inches tall! Lord Doom is 0.9 inches tall and fits perfectly inside the tower. It also comes on a nice display base. This set retails for $7.99.

Finally, the Town Avengers Tower and Red Guardian are the same scale as Town Lord Doom and Doomstadt Tower, and you can also nestle the Red Guardian inside. Red Guardian is 0.9 inches tall, and the tower is 2 inches tall, so like the others in this release, it barely takes up any room at all.

Avengers: Doomsday Bitty POP! Mystery

If you prefer the thrill of opening a blind box or ripping a packet, the Avengers: Doomsday Bitty POP! Mystery line will be perfect for you. 12 characters are included: Yelena, Captain America, Johnny Storm, Gambit, Doctor Doom, Thor, Nightcrawler, Magneto, Shuri, Cyclops, Mister Fantastic, and Professor X. At $2.99 each, they’re very affordable, so if you want to try for a certain one, at least it won’t hurt your wallet too much.

The Full Avengers: Doomsday Collection