Magic: The Gathering Star Trek Commander Decks: Release Date, Decklists, Price & Where to Buy

The new Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander Decks were shown off in detail on the official MTG website on October 27, opening up a whole new galaxy of options for MTG players. They’re open for pre-order now, but before you pull the trigger, we’ll help you understand what these new decks offer and whether they’re a fit for you.

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The four new decks feature some of Star Trek’s most memorable characters and introduce 32 cards that are completely new to Magic. They are part of Magic’s Universes Beyond collaboration announced on October 20. The prerelease events kick off November 6 and run through November 12, and the global release is November 13.

The four Commander decks come in two types: regular edition and Collector’s Edition, the latter of which features all cards in Surge Foil. Here’s what you’ll find inside each of the decks.

1 Ready-to-play 100-card Commander deck

1 Traditional foil face commander with borderless art

99 Non-foil cards, including 32 new-to-Magic cards

10 Non-foil double-sided tokens

1 Reference card

1 Deck box

Each standard Commander deck retails for $74.99 MSRP, but pre-ordering on Amazon can get you a small discount on three of the four decks.

There is a listing for the Collector’s Edition Decks set on Amazon, but there is no stock to buy that’s not from a reseller, and prices are already through the roof. TCGplayer’s listings show the market value for these is already in the $200 range. If you’re on the hunt for them, we recommend contacting local hobby stores to see what they have on hand. Some allow customers to place pre-orders in-store.

Many players will be drawn to the Federation Fleet deck, considering the pure charisma of Captain Jean-Luc Picard—and no one could blame them. This deck focuses on red and blue cards and includes 26 creature cards, 38 land cards, 10 instants, 5 sorceries, 3 enchantments, and 18 artifacts.

Jean-Luc Picard, Captain Janeway, Beverly Crusher, and Julian Bashir are just a few of the legendary characters that come in this deck. You can utilize different tactics using Picard or Janeway as your leader. Captain Janeway controls Officers, while Picard empowers your creatures and charges up your artifacts.

The Federation Fleet tokens in this deck include:

2x Officer (0008) // Citizen tokens

2x Officer (0009) // Copy tokens

2x Officer (0010) // Copy token

1x Ape // Officer (0008) token

1x Officer (0008) // Treasure token

1x Treasure // Officer (0009) token

1x Spacecraft Illusion // Officer (0010) token

We know a bit less about Landing Party since Magic has not released all the information on its official website, but it says it’s coming soon. We’ll update as soon as we know more. What we do know from the box is that Commander Spock requires green, white, and blue mana to play, so those colors will be featured throughout.

The set contains one foil Borderless card, 99 regular cards, 10 double-sided token cards, one deck box, one strategy guide, and one reference card. Spock’s power, Strange New Worlds, allows players to play the top card of their draw pile at no cost as long as the mana cost is equal to or less than the number of differently named lands you control.

The mighty Worf commands an army of Klingon warriors in this Commander deck, which suits his spirited personality perfectly. This is a black, red, and white deck. This is another deck that Magic hasn’t fully revealed the content of yet, but we do know it contains four foil Borderless cards, 96 regular cards, 10 double-sided token cards, one deck box, one strategy guide, and one reference card.

Just a guess, but we think this might be a good deck for more aggressive players, especially with all that red. We’ll update when we get more details on this deck.

If you’re drawn to the calculating, cold intelligence of the Borg, this is probably the Commander deck for you. Featuring white, blue, and black, this deck comes with 20 creatures, 38 lands, 23 artifacts, 11 instants, 5 sorceries, and 3 enchantments. YOu’ll get one foil Borderless card, 99 regular cards, 10 double-sided token cards, one deck box, one strategy guide, and one reference card with this set.

The Borg Queen and Locutus of Borg are both Legendary Artifact Creatures in this deck. The Borg Queen helps you build an artifact creature army with a +2/+2 boost to all artifact creatures, while Locutus has the power to make your artifact creatures multiply as they attack. This deck has the power to be nasty, which is the perfect vibe for its theme.

The We Are the Borg Tokens in this set include:

5x Borg (0019) // Copy tokens

5x Borg (0020) // Copy tokens

In addition to the Commander Decks, the MTG: Star Trek drop features a range of other items. Some are still available for pre-order on Amazon, while others have sold out, such as the single boosters and the Commander Collector’s Editions. If you can’t order what you want, contacting your local hobby stores is your best bet.

What is Magic: The Gathering Commander? A Quick Explainer

If you’ve never played Magic: The Gathering Commander before and you want to get in on the new Star Trek release, there are a few things you should know before you start placing pre-orders.

Commander is a format where you pick a card (a legendary creature or artifact) to be the “Commander,” and you build the deck around its powers, colors, and abilities. Once you’ve chosen, the card goes into a “Command Zone” when not in play. If the card is exiled or returned to your hand, it goes back to the Command Zone instead and can be summoned again.



Commander is designed for 3-5 players, and you play with 100-card decks that contain only one of each card. Once a player has been dealt 21 points of combat damage by the same Commander, they lose the game.

Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander Decks FAQs

What is the release date for the Magic: The Gathering | Star Trek Commander Decks?

The decks launch on November 13. The standard editions can be pre-ordered now on Amazon.

How much are the Star Trek Commander Decks?

The MSRP for all four standard decks is $74.99.

What are the four Commander decks?

Federation Fleet led by Jean-Luc Picard, Luminary (blue, red, white), Landing Party led by Commander Spock (green, white, blue), Klingon Fury led by Worf, Defiant Commander (red, white, black), and We Are the Borg (blue, white, black).

Are Commander deck cards legal in Standard?

No. They can only be used legally in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage.

Where can I buy the Star Trek Commander Decks Collector’s Editions?

Prices for pre-orders of this deck are already inflated online, so we recommend contacting your local hobby store to try to obtain one.