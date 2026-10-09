One of the Best ’80s TV Shows Just Got an Amazing Action Figure Line

As a kid, I rushed to the TV to watch Fraggle Rock, starting a lifelong romance with the work of the brilliant Jim Henson. That’s why I squealed aloud when I saw this Fraggle Rock action figure line from Boss Fight Studios featuring all my favorite characters, including Gobo, Mokey, Wembley, Boober, Uncle Traveling Matt, the Doozers, and Sprocket.

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Boss Fight Studios is known for its quality action figures, and I’m already a fan of its Red Sonja collection (the EPIC H.A.C.K.S. one is my personal pick). These figures feel solid and feature impressive articulation, so I know I can expect the same level of construction from the Fraggle Rock collection.

Boss Fight Fraggle Rock Action Figures

Available Now | $19.99 – $53.99

Boss Fight makes two Fraggle Rock lines. One is based on 2022’s Back to the Rock and features blister-card versions of Gobo, Wembley, and Red. Each retails for $19.99 and is fully poseable with over 20 points of articulation, but they do not come with accessories.

As cool as these are, the ones I’m excited to add to my own collection are the Back to the Rock Deluxe Action Figures, which come with many accessories and look like so much fun to play with. We’ll go through all of them so you can decide which ones you want.

Gobo

Available Now | $42.99

Gobo comes with an additional head with a new expression, a pair of alternate hands that hold a postcard, a radish, a lantern, and his guitar. He has a bright, happy face, and I like his design here just a little more than the blister-card version. Thanks to the extras, this figure is $42.99, and I think it’s well worth it.

Wembley

Available Now | $45.95

Next up is Wembley, and it cracks me up that Boss Fight included not one but two of his most anxious expressions (which, if we’re being real, are super relatable). He also comes with two extra pairs of hands (one with a postcard from Uncle Traveling Matt), his bongos, a Bembley doll, a contaminated doozer stick, and a Spokesfraggle tie. He retails for $45.95 and is in stock at several retailers, including Amazon and Boss Fight. He’s already sold out at Entertainment Earth.

Boober

Available Now | $44.99

As a guy who’s scared of everything, Boober is also super relatable and one of my favorite Fraggles. This figure comes with two extra heads: one with a worried expression and one with an excited expression. You also get a pair of extra hands, pan pipes, his laundry basket and clothesline so he can wash all the Fraggles’ clothing, a cooking pot, a spoon, and dirty bowls (thanks?). He’s $44.99 and is available now at Amazon, but also sold out at Entertainment Earth.

Mokey

Available Now | $44.95

This is a really cute figure of Mokey, thanks to the bright green dress and fancy hairstyle. If you prefer a classic Mokey look instead, Boss Fight has one on the way in its Fraggle Rock Wave 3 collection, coming out in October. This one comes with two different heads, two extra sets of hands, her flute, and of course, the giant talking radish. She is $44.95 and in stock on Amazon.

Flange Doozer and Cotterpin and Architect

Available Now | $34.99 – $46.99

There are two Doozer picks in this collection: the Flange Doozer, who comes ready to work with a removable hard hat, his work harness, a walkie-talkie, hammers, a wrench, and blueprints. He retails for $34.99 and is available on Amazon. Then there’s the Cotterpin and Architect 2-Pack, which are also ready to get the job done. They come with Doozer Sticks, a set of blueprints, and a Sticky Goop Dispenser. This set is $46.99 and available on Amazon.

Uncle Traveling Matt

Available Now | $46.99

Uncle Traveling Matt is the most mysterious of the Fraggles, always off on some adventure and sending Gobo postcards on his travels. This figure comes with his trusty red skateboard, his backpack, his walking stick, a notepad, and his safari hat. You also get an extra pair of hands and an extra head with a shocked expression. He’s $46.99 and in stock at Amazon.

Sprocket

I’m just going to be honest with you here: Sprocket is my favorite Fraggle Rock character, so if I sound a little fangirly about him, that’s accurate. He’s cute, he has amazing eyebrows, and I’m still obsessed with the time he imitated the Swedish Chef. This figure comes with an extra pair of paws so he can hold his yellow food bowl. He’s $49.99 and in stock at Entertainment Earth and Amazon, so take your pick.