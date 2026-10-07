Scream Gets a Massive 30th Anniversary Box Set With Exclusive New Collectibles

I celebrate October and the coming of spooky season each year by watching a horror movie or show every night, and Scream is always in the rotation. But next year I may be changing up the way I watch it, because of the Scream 30th Anniversary Collector’s Set coming out this December from Alliance Home Entertainment. It’s packed with really cool stuff—including a bloodstained reproduction of the phone!

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This release is also in 4K Ultra HD, so if you haven’t rewatched Scream in a while, it’s going to look incredible when you do. The Special Features aren’t new, as they were also included in the 25th Anniversary Edition, but the official collectibles have never been released before. That makes this set unique!

Scream: 30th Anniversary Collector’s Set

Releases December 15, 2026 | $109.99

I’d call this the ultimate edition for Scream fans, simply because the set’s packaging is incredible. I’m a fan of the Scream Limited Edition Steelbook and love the creepy black-and-white art inside, but this one is better. It also comes with three versions of the film: 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and a digital code.

The discs are packaged in a Casey Becker police file with coffee mug stains and a handwritten Post-it note, and you also get Polaroid suspect photos, a persons of interest card, and a newspaper clipping with a big, bold Ghostface headline. Whoever assembled this set really put a lot of love into it, and it shows.

As cool as those items are, the phone is the iconic collectible here, and the smear of blood on the bottom is a great touch. You can also press a button on it to hear the movie’s best quotes.

This set is exclusive to Amazon and retails for $109.99. Since it comes out in December, it won’t be here in time to watch for Halloween this year. But you’ll be ready to go back to Woodsboro for next year—or you can celebrate Halloween in December and watch it then (this is my personal pick!).

If you are in the mood for more spooky movies to watch this Halloween, you could always watch more of Wes Craven’s work. He’s made some true horror classics outside of Scream, and if you haven’t seen them all, we highly recommend checking them out. Here are a few you shouldn’t miss.

The Last House on the Left (1972)

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Wes Craven’s first film has been remade several times, but if you enjoy seeing the beginnings of famous filmmakers’ journeys, don’t miss the original. Inspired by a Swedish film called The Virgin Spring, The Last House on the Left follows two teenage girls who go to a concert and encounter violent criminals. While it’s a brutal watch and is unafraid to show both rape and extreme abuse, the film is also a fascinating study of Craven’s early vision.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

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Craven makes a hard left into new territory with the introduction of Freddy Krueger, who, of course, goes on to become one of the most memorable horror villains of all time. While Krueger plays with humor later in the series and becomes more of a comical figure, he is much more frightening in this early incarnation. Johnny Depp’s gory death is also one of my favorites of all time, and wildly creative for its time.

The Serpent and the Rainbow (1988)

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Based on a non-fiction book by Clairvius Narcisse, a Haitian man who claimed to have been turned into a zombie by Haitian Vodou, The Serpent and the Rainbow blends horror with politics and religion and yields fascinating results. As much as I enjoy much of Craven’s work, this film is in my top picks, as I’d never seen anything like it before—and the concept of being buried alive still scares me every time.