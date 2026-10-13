Transform Your Yard This Halloween With These Viral Animatronics From The Joker to Ghostbusters

Preparing your house for Halloween has come a long way since hanging a simple paper skeleton on the door. Once relegated to being the redheaded stepchild of the holiday season, Halloween has become a financial windfall for retailers, predicted to earn 13.5 billion dollars in 2026.

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Maybe that roaring success is driven by Home Depot’s viral 12-foot skeleton, or maybe all the Halloween fans finally just came out of the woodwork. Either way, you may as well enjoy going full throttle on your Halloween decor before the HOA calls to complain. In the meantime, live your best spooky life with these picks from Halloween Costumes’ Made By Us exclusive collection. And if you still need to shop for a costume for yourself, they’ve got those too.

DC Dark Knight Joker Animatronic

Available Now | $299.99

Any DC fan knows you don’t start a conversation about your favorite Joker unless you’re planning to argue, but most will grudgingly admit Heath Ledger was spectacular in the role in The Dark Knight. Now, thanks to the magic of technology, you can transplant him to your front lawn.

This 6-foot Joker is exclusive to HalloweenCostumes.com and is a part of its Made By Us collection, so you can’t buy it anywhere else. His clothing is made of polyester, and he stands on a metal base for support. Once you plug him in, he says multiple phrases from the movie, laughs, and moves his head from side to side. His arm also moves to open his jacket, revealing a plentiful selection of grenades within.

This animatronic can either be used indoors or outdoors in a covered location, but be aware that it must be plugged into a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter) outlet if used outdoors. If it short-circuits, people might think it’s on-brand, but we don’t recommend that you try it.

Michael Myers Inflatable Animatronic

Available Now | $129.99

If you’re going to put an inflatable decoration in your yard for Halloween, you may as well choose one that tries to stab people. Put some fear in the hearts of those kids, you know? This Michael Myers inflatable is the perfect pick. At 6.5 feet tall, he’ll loom over everyone in the menacing way that he’s known for in the Halloween films. But he also scans the area while stabbing, making it clear that you’re next if you get in his way.

You won’t need a pump to inflate Mike, as there’s a fan built into the inflatable that does the job for you. It’s made of 100% polyester windbreaker fabric, so it should hold up pretty well even if your Halloween night turns out to be stormy.

To secure it, all you have to do is tie tether cords to grommets on the decoration and then to ground stakes. Plug it in, and stabby time begins. This decoration can be used safely indoors or outdoors, so place it wherever you like. He has a soft spot for high school students, so we recommend you steer clear if that describes you.

DC Batman Animated Series Harley Quinn Animatronic

Available Now | $249.99 (was $299.99)

I’ve always had a soft spot for villains, and Harley Quinn ranks high on my list. She was unhinged before it became common slang, which is one reason why she and the Joker were meant to be (well, up until he became an abusive prick, that is).

This Harley Quinn animatronic stands 5 feet and 7 inches tall and is clad in her famous red and black bodysuit. With her hammer in one hand and her famous Bang! gun in the other, she’s ready to do some major damage—without taking it too seriously, of course. Like the Joker, her clothing is polyester, and she comes on a metal stand.

Harley will sense motion nearby and react by turning her head and firing her gun. She will also say four phrases from the animated series, accompanied by circus-inspired music. If you prefer to control her by voice or even just via her on/off switch, those options are available to you as well.

Harley is also discounted right now, so you can get her for $249.99, saving $50 off the regular price.

Alien Face Hugger Pop-Up Inflatable

Available Now | $99.99 (was $129.99)

One of my favorite Halloween experiences as a kid was finding a decoration that made my friends and me shriek on our trick-or-treating journey. We’d all dissolve into giggles immediately afterward, because a brief, harmless scare is fun. One look at this Alien Face Hugger tells me it’s very much capable of the same kind of scare.

This photo may make this inflatable seem small. It is actually six feet tall, which is terrifying considering that the eggs from the films only come up to your knees. That means the facehugger is big enough to grab your whole body—which is a mental image I’d rather not be having.

The lights and inflatable fan are built in, and like the others in the Made By Us collection, this egg is officially licensed. It’s also on sale, saving you $30 off the MSRP. This one can be used indoors or outdoors, but if you opt for the latter, it cannot get wet, so plan accordingly. Get ready to hear those kids shrieking in your front yard!

Ghostbusters Terror Dog Animatronic

Available Now | $299.99

I may be a grown adult, but if I saw a Terror Dog from Ghostbusters on anyone’s front lawn and it looked real, I would scream like Austin Abrams in Resident Evil and run until I collapsed. These things scared me to death when Ghostbusters came out, and I still find them creepy today.

This animatronic Terror Dog is made of molded plastic and has glowing red eyes and interchangeable horns. It can turn its head and make growling noises. At 33 inches tall and 59 inches long, it’s about as large as I imagine a real Terror Dog to be. Luckily, it can’t chase anyone down the street, which really is for the best.

Terror Dog can go inside or outside, but he needs to be covered if you go for the second option. One thing to note is that while it has a compartment for batteries, Halloween Costumes recommend you use the plug instead.