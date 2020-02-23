Jordan Peele and Lupita Nyong'o Win Big for Us at NAACP Image Awards

After many thought Lupita Nyongo'o and Jordan Peele were snubbed from Oscar nominations this year for their work on Us, the duo ended up winning big at the NAACP Image Awards. By the time the annual gala was over Saturday night, Peele had won Outstanding Writing In A Motion Picture while Nyong'o won Outstanding Actress In A Motion Picture.

Peele bested Chinonye Chukwu (Clemency), Destin Daniel Cretton and Andrew Lanham (Just Mercy), Doug Atchison (Brian Banks), and Kasi Lemmons, Gregory Allen Howard (Harriet). Nyong'o, on the other hand, won her award over Alfrew Woodard (Clemency), Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim), and Naomie Harris (Black and Blue).

Despite receiving zero nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, the Peele-directed horror flick also managed to win big elsewhere this awards season. Peele won Best Director at this summer's Saturn Awards while Nyong'o won Best Actress with the Hollywood Critics Association and more. As a whole, the movie's biggest award came during the Critics' Choice Awards, where it won Best Sci-fi/Horror movie.

As for Peele's post-Us plans, the comedian turned filmmaker is producing a contemporary The Twilight Zone reboot for CBS All-Access

“Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s reimagining of The Twilight Zone is off to an amazing start on CBS All Access, driving the most viewers on its premiere day for an original series to date,” said CBS All Access EVP Julie McNamara while announcing the show's Season Two renewal. “Jordan, Simon, the creative team and cast have done a phenomenal job translating the series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling for modern-day audiences. They are master storytellers, and we look forward to bringing fans further into The Twilight Zone with a second season.”

Us is now available on home media.

