Shudder Celebrates Being Halfway to Halloween, Announces The Last Drive-In Season 2 Premiere

October is still six months away, which means some movie fans aren't quite ready to dive deep into the world of horror, while other genre enthusiasts are counting the days until the beloved holiday, with streaming service Shudder celebrating the milestone by unleashing a variety of exciting content on the service. The platform, which exclusively delivers subscribers genre content, will be bringing classics like Friday the 13th, The Exorcist, and Elvira: Mistress of the Dark to the service, while also premiering Season Two of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, allowing fans to enjoy Briggs' wit and wisdom during double feature events. Additionally, April will see the debut of Cursed Films, a documentary series that chronicles horror productions whose behind-the-scenes histories are just as creepy as the events seen on screen.

Per press release, a selection of April's additions are as follows:

The premiere of new Shudder Original Series Cursed Films , a five-part documentary exploring the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously cursed horror films: The Exorcist , The Omen , Poltergeist , The Crow, and Twilight Zone: The Movie

, a five-part documentary exploring the myths and legends behind some of Hollywood’s notoriously cursed horror films: , , , and An all-new season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs , with weekly hosted double features streamed live on ShudderTV

, with weekly hosted double features streamed live on ShudderTV The long-awaited second season of the hit Australian horror series Wolf Creek

The Friday the 13th Collection: including the first eight movies in the franchise to go with the epic six-hour documentary Crystal Lake Memories: The Complete History of Friday the 13th, Smoke and Mirrors: The Story of Tom Savini, and To Hell and Back: The Kane Hodder Story.

Collection: including the first eight movies in the franchise to go with the epic six-hour documentary and The return of Shudder’s Halloween Hotline, with live, personalized horror movie picks from Shudder curator Samuel Zimmerman, every Friday in April from 3-4 p.m. ET.

A special Halfway to Halloween collection featuring holiday favorites like Tales of Halloween , Haunters: The Art of the Scare, and Extremity (all new to Shudder) along with Hell House LLC, Haunt , Spookers , Halloween , Halloween 4 , Halloween 5 , Rob Zombie’s 31 , the Creepshow series and fan-favorite The Ghoul Log .

collection featuring holiday favorites like and (all new to Shudder) along with , , , , , Rob Zombie’s , the series and fan-favorite The Shudder Original supernatural thriller 0.0Mhz , starring Korean pop star Jung Eun-Ji.

, starring Korean pop star Jung Eun-Ji. Newly added movies Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, Absentia, We Are What We Are (2013), Voice from the Stone, and The Siren

Given the current state of the coronavirus pandemic, movie fans are turning to various streaming services in hopes of staving off boredom, with Shudder's offerings sure to make things easier on those of us who enjoy the darker side of cinema. Additionally, The Last Drive-In's encouragement of fans to share their thoughts on films on social media will bring back the communal aspect of movie watching that many of us have been missing.

The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs premieres Friday, April 24th at 9 p.m. ET.

What are you most looking forward to seeing on Shudder in April? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.