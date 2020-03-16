Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial in Response to Coronavirus Self-Quarantining

Whether it's due to employment obligations or a result of the personal decision to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus, millions of people around the world will be spending nearly all of their days indoors for the foreseeable future, so in hopes of staving off boredom for the next month, streaming service Shudder is offering a promo for subscribers that will allow them access to the service for free for 30 days. As the pandemic continues to grow each day, some brands have found themselves trying to get in on the conversation surrounding COVID-19 by any means necessary, though Shudder's new promo is not only a good deal, but it offers those self-quarantining themselves the opportunity to stave off the anticipated boredom.

For those interested, you can head to Shudder's website and enter the promo code "SHUTIN" to get the 30-day discount.

While there are a number of streaming services out there to choose from, what sets Shudder apart is that it exclusively delivers viewers horror and genre content, ranging from classics to the latest independent, foreign, and film festival favorites.

Staying at home doesn't have to be boring. Try Shudder for free for 30 days with promo code: SHUTIN#ShudderShutIn pic.twitter.com/bAjjOldYiA — Shudder (@Shudder) March 16, 2020

The Walking Dead producer Greg Nicotero, who developed the Shudder exclusive TV series Creepshow, recently detailed what makes the service so exciting.

"I've always fantasized about having an all-horror channel, and this was even before Shudder existed, back when MonsterVision was on TNT. But all these channels would always be toying with the idea of doing some horror content at Halloween," Nicotero explained to ComicBook.com. "And I was like, 'Why is there not a monster channel that's all the time? Why do we have to just equate it to just October?' And then it was Monsters HD that came out. I've always loved the idea of having content that you can just access at any time, that's all horror, whether it's a TV show or whether it's movies."

He added, "The thing I love about Shudder is they embrace a lot of foreign films like Tigers Are Not Afraid, which I love, Train to Busan, which I love, Satan's Slaves, which I loved. Films that I may not have known about if I hadn't had have been on Shudder looking for some unique material. I think Sam Zimmerman is a great curator of horror from around the world."

Shudder isn't the only one hoping to offer viewers a respite from their boredom, as Disney released Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker early on Digital HD while Universal Pictures announced it will make a number new releases available to rent On Demand as to prevent viewers from feeling obligated to go to crowded movie theaters.

