Killer Klowns From Outer Space Fans Are Stoked It's on Netflix

Arriving in theaters at the end of the '80s, a decade dominated by slashers, the Chiodo Brothers' Killer Klowns from Outer Space never got the theatrical reception it deserved, which also stunted its success on the home video market. The growth of cable networks in the '90s allowed the film to reach a wider audience, but it wasn't until its VHS and DVD releases that the film really earned its popularity. As each year passes, the film only gets more popular, and as movie fans around the world continue to opt for streaming services over physical media, the film's arrival on Netflix has made its fans thrilled.

In the original 1988 movie, "When teenagers Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder) see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It's not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it's up to him to stop the clowns' bloody rampage."

Scroll down to see what fans are saying and check out the movie now on Netflix!