Killer Klowns From Outer Space Fans Are Stoked It’s on Netflix

Arriving in theaters at the end of the ’80s, a decade dominated by slashers, the Chiodo Brothers’ Killer Klowns from Outer Space never got the theatrical reception it deserved, which also stunted its success on the home video market. The growth of cable networks in the ’90s allowed the film to reach a wider audience, but it wasn’t until its VHS and DVD releases that the film really earned its popularity. As each year passes, the film only gets more popular, and as movie fans around the world continue to opt for streaming services over physical media, the film’s arrival on Netflix has made its fans thrilled.
In the original 1988 movie, “When teenagers Mike (Grant Cramer) and Debbie (Suzanne Snyder) see a comet crash outside their sleepy small town, they investigate and discover a pack of murderous aliens who look very much like circus clowns. They try to warn the local authorities, but everyone assumes their story is a prank. Meanwhile, the clowns set about harvesting and eating as many people as they can. It’s not until they kidnap Debbie that Mike decides it’s up to him to stop the clowns’ bloody rampage.”
Scroll down to see what fans are saying and check out the movie now on Netflix!
Badass New Fans
I got my girlfriends daughter into liking Killer Klowns she’s badass🤘— T-Boner (@C_TIZZLE13) April 1, 2020
PSA
PSA: KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE HAS MOVED FROM HULU TO NETFLIX. (US)— A$AP €LOWN (@Krys_T_) April 1, 2020
Celebration
Happy April 1st Killer Klowns from outer space is on @netflix pic.twitter.com/Zb3BDzCwcM— ✨ lyss✨ (@assylaaw) April 1, 2020
Pretty Amped
Killer Klowns from OuterSpace is on Netflix so i’m pretty amped about that.— the prem1er (@ThePrem1eR) April 1, 2020
You’re Welcome
Killer Klowns is now on Netflix. You’re welcome. 😘 pic.twitter.com/YQ0Ac73JBg— carrie (@carriereveles) April 1, 2020
HELL YEA
Killer Klowns from Outer Space AND mortal kombat are on Netflix HELL YEA— ً (@EVERPlNK) April 1, 2020
Worth the Wait
Why did it take me so long to finally watch Killer Klowns from Outer Space ???— Dandy 🔪 (@bloodandass) April 1, 2020
A Little Relief
Killer Klowns from Outer Space is now streaming on Netflix.— Certifiably Sub-Par (@Michael_AC23) April 1, 2020
In the current days of existential dread amid Coronavirus/COVID-19, we get a little relief with such a hilariously ridiculous horror film.
Well done, @netflix. pic.twitter.com/PQEWi6nvcT
Plans Settled
I know what I’m watching today! KILLER KLOWNS FROM OUTER SPACE (1988) #Netflix #killerklownsfromouterspace 🎈 pic.twitter.com/sHrSBHAMww— Chantal Laura Handley (@ChantalHandley) April 1, 2020
Good News
some good news for you today!! mortal kombat, taxi driver, and killer klowns from outer space have hit netflix.— Gabby Navarro. (@gabbylnavarro) April 1, 2020