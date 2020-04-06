Evil Dead Reboot Director Celebrates Film's Anniversary With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

In the nearly 40 years since the Evil Dead franchise launched in 1981, it has become one of the most beloved series in the world of horror, thanks in large part to the work of director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell in the original trilogy of films. 20 years after the live-action film series concluded with Army of Darkness, filmmaker Fede Alvarez took on the unenviable task of reviving the concept for a new generation, delivering audiences a new Evil Dead in 2013. Despite the film failing to connect with audiences in quite the same way as the original films, the years since its release have seen audiences embrace what Alvarez accomplished with the film.

This weekend marked the film's seventh anniversary, having hit theaters on April 5, 2013. The film went on to earn $97 million worldwide and sits at 62% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. To celebrate the film's anniversary, Alvarez shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the production while adding some of his own personal commentary about the experience.

Scroll down to see Alvarez's behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Evil Dead remake!