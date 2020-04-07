Evil Dead Reboot Director Celebrates Film’s Anniversary With Behind-the-Scenes Photos

In the nearly 40 years since the Evil Dead franchise launched in 1981, it has become one of the most beloved series in the world of horror, thanks in large part to the work of director Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell in the original trilogy of films. 20 years after the live-action film series concluded with Army of Darkness, filmmaker Fede Alvarez took on the unenviable task of reviving the concept for a new generation, delivering audiences a new Evil Dead in 2013. Despite the film failing to connect with audiences in quite the same way as the original films, the years since its release have seen audiences embrace what Alvarez accomplished with the film.

This weekend marked the film’s seventh anniversary, having hit theaters on April 5, 2013. The film went on to earn $97 million worldwide and sits at 62% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. To celebrate the film’s anniversary, Alvarez shared some behind-the-scenes photos of the production while adding some of his own personal commentary about the experience.

Scroll down to see Alvarez’s behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Evil Dead remake!

If you haven’t seen EvilDead2013, it’s about a small group of people that self quarantine themselves to beat this particular problem, then all become monsters and turn on each other. Basically your life right now. pic.twitter.com/O0S9WYsNmj — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 5, 2020

Not sure if I ever tweeted this one before. It’s the cover for my personal photo book for the film: pic.twitter.com/zmk02OYlmg — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 5, 2020

Mia walking in circles trying to cope with withdrawal… pic.twitter.com/sfPsl6GTV3 — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 5, 2020

Me on the first couple of weeks, thinking “What did I get myself into… This whole thing will suck ass” …Some will say I was totally right. #Evildead7years pic.twitter.com/hniDQL2V0A — Fede Alvarez (@fedalvar) April 5, 2020

