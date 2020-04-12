Knives Out and Star Wars Director Rian Johnson Explains Why He Doesn't Want to Make a Horror Movie

Rian Johnson has some amazing movies under his belt ranging from Brick to Looper to Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The director also received his first Oscar nomination this year for writing Knives Out. Fans are eager to find out what Johnson has in store in addition to a Knives Out sequel and new Lucasfilm project. However, there's one genre Johnson probably won't be breaking into. According to a recent article from Collider, the director is not interested in making a horror movie any time soon (or ever).

“To be honest, it’s a genre that, because my family was really religious when I was growing up, I wasn’t allowed to see a lot of intense stuff. It’s not a genre I have a grounding in emotionally,” Johnson explained, “A lot of friends like [Karyn Kusama] included are incredible filmmakers who engage with this genre and make movies that just amaze me. It’s not something that, for whatever reason, has drawn me.”

Despite not being too interested in making a horror movie, Johnson did name some of his favorites of the genre, which include Ridley Scott‘s Alien and Jonathan Glazer‘s Under the Skin. You can check out the full article here.

Recently, it was officially announced that Knives Out would be getting a sort-of sequel. Johnson plans to create at least one more film starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, which will put the character in a whole new mystery. In fact, it could even establish an entire franchise. In a recent interview with SiriusXM, Johnson spoke about the next Benoit Blanc film and his vision:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”

Knives Out is now available to own on Digital HD, DVD, Blu-ray, and 4K (Amazon). Stay tuned for details on the Knives Out sequel.

