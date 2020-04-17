The Lodge Coming to Blu-ray and Hulu in May

Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, this bone-chilling nightmare follows a family who ends up isolated and alone when a blizzard traps them inside their lodge as terrifying events summon specters from the past. Own The Lodge on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital 5/5 https://t.co/T1GTMk3dHC pic.twitter.com/YDBOAuixas — The Lodge (@thelodgemov) April 8, 2020

The Lodge first premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival and, after a number of release date delays, finally landed in theaters earlier this year in limited release, with the coronavirus pandemic impacting the entire movie industry and making it difficult for some fans to see the unsettling experience. Luckily, the film is headed to home video in May and will be available to stream on Hulu the same day. Unfortunately, the only special features available on the upcoming physical media release will be the film's trailers. The Lodge, from Goodnight Mommy directors Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, will be landing on Blu-ray, DVD, Digital HD, and Hulu on May 5th.

The Lodge follows a family who retreat to their remote winter cabin over the holidays. When the father (Richard Armitage) is forced to abruptly depart for work, he leaves his children, Aidan (IT's Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh) in the care of his new girlfriend, Grace (Riley Keough). Isolated and alone, a blizzard traps them inside the lodge as terrifying events summon specters from Grace’s dark past.

Despite the disturbing subject matter of the film, star McHugh confirmed that the experience of shooting the film was far more enjoyable, even if the production took place in a nearly abandoned location.

"We were always having fun on set. It was never really a lot of tension," the actress shared with ComicBook.com. "Like me, personally, I was laughing in between takes. The whole crew and everyone there ... we had such a great time with everyone. Even when we did leave the lodge, we were still stuck in the hotel that was literally like The Shining and it was completely empty. It was a golf resort and it was [the middle of winter] so nobody was there. They closed down the kitchen because there weren't enough occupants in the hotel to serve. So they'd be bringing us re-heatable soup and lettuce and try to make us food. But we had a great time still."

Given that the story unfolded in the middle of winter in a remote cabin, the environment and subject matter did present some challenges.

"Definitely being out in the elements was just difficult," Martell detailed. "It was fun and, especially, I think, the emotional parts of being in the lodge and feeling such heavy material was tough, in a way. But it's hard to tell without spoiling anything."

The Lodge is in theaters now.

