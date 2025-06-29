Xbox Fans Only Have 48 Hours to Grab Exclusive Game for Free

Xbox players across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X have roughly 48 hours left to grab an exclusive Xbox game for free. The Xbox game in question hails from the summer of 2020, which means it hails from the very end of the Xbox One generation, as the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X released a couple months later on November 10. Despite releasing so close to the current-gen Xbox consoles, the Xbox One game in question has never received an Xbox Series X|S version, but it is playable on the Xbox Series consoles via backward compatibility.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Xbox exclusive game is Tell Me Why from developer Dontnod Entertainment, the French studio that has released a collection of games since its founding in 2008. It is no doubt best known for the Life Is Strange series though. Meanwhile, the publisher of Tell Me Why was actually Xbox Game Studios. In other words, it was a second-party release. While some Xbox games over the years have come to other platforms, especially recently, Tell Me Why has never come to any other console platforms. The only other place it is available is PC, which has been the case since its launch.

Play video

Unfortunately for Dontnod Entertainment and Xbox Game Studios, Tell Me Why failed to perform at the highest level. To this end, on Metacritic it has scores in the 70s. Meanwhile, sale figures have never been provided, but it is understood to have sold poorly.

All of that said, until July 1 the Xbox game — which normally costs $20 — is free for everyone via the Microsoft Store. Those that trigger this offer should expect to sit down the episodic adventure for about 9 to 15 hours, depending on factors such as playstyle and completion rate.

“Tell Me Why is the latest narrative adventure game from Dontnod Entertainment, the studio behind the beloved franchise, Life is Strange,” reads an official description of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “In this intimate mystery, reunited twins Tyler and Alyson Ronan use their supernatural bond to unravel the memories of their loving but troubled childhood. Set in beautiful small-town Alaska, Tell Me Why features true-to-life characters, mature themes and gripping choices. As you conjure up memories of the past, your choices will affect the twins’ relationship, determine the strength of their bond, and shape the course of their lives.”

For more coverage on all things Xbox — including all of the latest Xbox One news, all of the latest Xbox Series X news, and all of the latest Xbox Game Pass news — click here.