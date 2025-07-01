King of the Hill Revival Raises a Big Question About Luanne & Lucky’s Daughter

King of the Hill is coming back with a brand new series later this Summer with Hulu, but the new revival has already raised a big question over how it’s going to be handling Lucky and Luanne’s daughter Gracie. One of the biggest reasons fans still love King of the Hill sixteen years after its broadcast came to an end is the fact that it features a grounded world where events have been ties into each episode. It might have told episodic stories on a weekly basis, but its serialized events bled into one another as the characters grew and changed.

That’s going to be the case for the new King of the Hill series as well as a decade of time has passed since the events of the original series. Not only are the characters much older and different points in their lives since we had seen them in action last, but there have been some big changes to the status quo that fans have been steadily introduced to through promotional materials ahead of the new series’ premiere. But with Luanne and Lucky’s fate in the future remaining uncertain, there’s also a big question about what happens with their daughter in that time as well.

What Happens to Luanne and Lucky?

Unfortunately in the years since the original King of the Hill series aired, voice stars Brittany Murphy and Tom Petty have passed away. The two of them voiced Luanne Platter and Lucky Kleinschmidt respectively, and played a major role in the series as a couple in the final few seasons especially. These two are a huge part of King of the Hill’s history, and it’s likely that the two won’t be recast for the new series unlike some of the other more recent tragic passings of Johnny Hardwick and Jonathan Joss. As the new showrunner behind the series teased, the team found a way to honor Luanne and Lucky in the new era.

Speaking during the King of the Hill reunion panel at ATX TV Festival earlier this Summer, showrunner Saladin K. Patterson revealed that the team found opportunities to honor the two stars with the new series, “We talked about the best way to honor them, the show and the fans as well. I don’t want to give any spoilers, but we found opportunities to let them be referenced, in a very respectful way that people are going to appreciate.” It’s unclear so far as to what this could mean, but there’s a very big opportunity to explore with their daughter, Gracie, and still honor the original roots of the series.

The original King of the Hill series introduced fans to Hank Hill, a relatively conservative man who stuck to his old fashioned values and reacted to the changing world around him. One of the big changes early on was the fact that Luanne, Peggy’s niece, came to live with the Hill family. This sparked a years long back and forth between Hank and Luanne as she sought a father like figure, but wasn’t always willing to listen to Hank. And on his side of things, Hank was counting down the days until she could move out and support herself.

Gracie Should Move in With Hank & Peggy

You could replicate that energy in the new King of the Hill series with Gracie. Though she won’t be as old as Luanne (and more likely closer in age to Hank’s half-brother Good Hank), Hank and Peggy needing to take her in would be a big and welcome change in their lives. The two of them are teased to have since retired following years of working in Saudi Arabia leading into the new episodes, and will likely spend their time in the new series looking for things to do (especially Peggy). But a new addition to their household would shake things up in a big way.

As Bobby has also grown up and leaves the house to become a successful chef in Dallas since the end of the original, it also means the general dynamic of the Hill household is going to change. But by adding Gracie to the series, it allows the new series to honor Luanne and Lucky’s place in the franchise without having to directly address the stars’ absences. You could have them move away from Arlen much like many characters have since done, but send Gracie to live with her grand aunt and uncle for a Summer or something to that effect.

It would be a perfect way to honor both of these stars’ memories without needing to confirm just as sad of fate for their characters. King of the Hill is about how things change but still can stay the same at their core, and Gracie coming back in place of her parents could be a fun new way to explore that central tenet of the franchise.