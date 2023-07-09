28 Days Later Series Could Skip to "28 Years Later" for Highly Anticipated Third Movie

It's been more than 20 years since 28 Days Later hit theaters and while fans got a sequel to the iconic post-apocalyptic horror film with 2007's 28 Weeks Later, there hasn't been anything since despite plenty of interest. However, director Danny Boyle and writer Alex Garland have hinted that the third film could finally be possible — and it would come with a major time jump. Garland recently told Inverse that the third film would jump to "28 Years Later".

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for what would be really 28 Years Later," Garland said. "Danny always liked the idea."

Boyle also said that the idea is something that is being seriously discussed — and that he'd be up to direct if Garland, who has become a director in the two decades since the original film, isn't interested.

"So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently," Boyle said. "If he doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

Garland Has Previously Teased Having a "Really Cool Idea" For a Third Film

Last year, Garland spoke about 28 Days later and its impact as well as his idea for a new installment, describing it as a much bigger movie than the original.

"A long time has passed and 28 Days Later, when it arrived [it was] fresh, and I don't think it's fresh anymore," the filmmaker pointed out. "I think it actually, speaking of conversations, 28 Days Later joined the zombie conversation, that genre. It did its thing, which is great. It was nice to be part of that, really."

"I have got a really cool idea for it, but it's a much bigger movie, and one of the things about 28 Days Later is that it was small and punk and this idea is less small and punk. But me and Danny speak about it," the filmmaker expressed. "Every couple of years it will come up, or going, 'Do you want to do that?' and then for some reason it never happens."

Cillian Murphy Has Previously Said He'd Be Up For a Third Film

While he's soon going to be starring in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, back in 2021 Murphy, whose performance in 28 Days Later was the actor's breakout performance, said that he'd be interested in returning to the franchise in some capacity.

"I would never say never. I loved to make that movie. Was a long time ago. But sure [I would like to return]," Murphy said previously.

28 Weeks Later star Imogen Poots has also said that she'd be interested in returning to the series for a third film, something she told Movieweb in 2020.

"Oh, it's such an interesting idea to think about. It's weird," Poots shared with Movieweb when asked about joining a sequel. "I think about that movie like a first love because it was really the first foray I had into acting and obviously was lucky enough to be with Rose Byrne and Jeremy Renner. All of these incredible actors. But yeah, absolutely. I mean, the team behind that. Alex Garland and Danny Boyle. Everyone's really... Well, Danny Boyle was already Danny Boyle, but everyone has gone on to do such amazing things. I want that [28 Weeks Later] director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo to do some more work. He's so exceptional. But yeah, I love that film."

Would you want to see a 28 Years Later movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.