Rob Zombie and 3 From Hell Cast Send Well Wishes to Sid Haig

The recent release of 3 From Hell has a bit of a bittersweet notion to it, as beloved Captain Spaulding actor Sid Haig was recently hospitalized and sent to the ICU. Thankfully, the actor’s current status seems to be improving, and his fellow castmates and horror creatives are sending well-wishes. Variety recently caught up with the cast and crew of 3 From Hell during the film’s Los Angeles premiere, where the topic of Haig’s condition came up.

“Sid once told me that everyone in his family lives a really long time, so I’m holding him to that,” 3 From Hell director Rob Zombie revealed.

“We’re all wishing Sid well,” co-star Jeff Daniel Phillips said. “It’s too bad that he couldn’t be here tonight, because he’s really the anchor for this whole series. He’s a treasure, and we’re all so appreciative that he was involved in this from the get-go. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Sid.”

“I love Sid so much.” Dee Wallace, who frequently stars in Zombie’s movies, added. “We’ve been buddies forever, and I’m holding him in my heart. I just know that he’s going to be fine.”

At the time of this writing, there still are very few details about Haig’s condition or the accident that sent him to the ICU. The actor’s Instagram was recently updated to say that he is close to being removed from the ICU.

“He’s doing better from what I’ve heard.” Bill Moseley, who portrays Otis Firefly, added. “I just know from his Instagram account that his wife says he’s days away from getting out of the ICU.”

News of Haig’s accident and resulting hospitalization comes just a few weeks before his much-anticipated appearance in Rob Zombie’s 3 From Hell. In the film, Haig will reprise the role of Captain Spaulding, a role he debuted on Zombie’s House of 1000 Corpses and then played again in its 2005 sequel, The Devil’s Rejects. Other recent projects Haig is involved with include Hanukkah, Abruptio, Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors, and Junction Murders, though of those Junction Murders and Tabbott’s Traveling Carnivale of Terrors are listed on IMDb as being in pre-production and Abruptio is currently filming.

In addition to his work in horror, Haig has extensive credits in television, including some pretty iconic series over the decades, including Batman, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Gunsmoke, The A-Team, The Dukes of Hazzard and many more.

Our thoughts are with Haig, his family, friends, and fans at this time.