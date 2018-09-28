A New Species of Wasp Has Been Named After the ‘Alien’ Xenomorphs

Because sometimes nature can be horrifying, a newly discovered species of wasp has been named after the xenomorphs from the Alien movies.

According to LiveScience, researchers from the University of Adelaide in Australia have discovered a new subspecies of parasitic wasps which they have named Dolichogenidea xenomorph.

The insectoid xenomorphs were famously created by H.R. Giger, who designed something which was identifiably alien but that also served the narrative of Alien, in which the creatures were essentially monster movie critters who moves through the dark.

…And, yes, the scientist who named the bug did so less because of any actual appearance similarities and more because the chest-bursting aspect of the xenomorphs is very much a part of this insect’s life.

I can see the resemblance, can’t you? My new paper is out! I name a new species of wasp after the Xenomorph alien, as it eats its caterpillar host from the inside before bursting out! #entomology #WomenInSTEM #Alien photo credit: 20th Century Fox//t.co/FrFvymSMt2 pic.twitter.com/hmAlW6g4t6 — Erinn Fagan-Jeffries (@ErinnFJ) June 27, 2018

There are no facehuggers, though; the wasp uses an ovipositor to jab its prey and deposit eggs directly into it. When they are ready to hatch, the baby wasps will crawl out through the prey.

Don’t worry, though; there’s good news in that these wasps go after easier prey like the Australian moth caterpillar Antipterna euthanes. You’re probably quite safe, even if by some strange chance you find yourself in a room with one.

Since the xenomorphs first appeared in Alien, they have popped up in six feature films and innumerable comics, video games, and tie-in media.

A sequel to Alien: Covenant, currently untitled, is being written by John Logan for Ridley Scott to direct. It will be the third installment in the Alien “prequel series,” which includes not only Covenant, but Prometheus, which at the time of its release Scott tried to surprise fans with the revelation that it wasn’t just any science-fiction story but part of the Alien world. Unfortunately, everyone had already more or less guessed that before the movie hit theaters.

A TV series is rumored to be in development featuring the creatures.

h/t SYFYWire