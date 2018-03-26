‘A Quiet Place’ Gets New Clips and Official Rating

The fall season is typically one of the most exciting times for horror fans, with the arrival of Halloween bringing with it movie studios’ biggest projects. Breaking that trend, Paramount Pictures is delivering audiences the horror film A Quiet Place, which is already earning massive praise after early screenings. The film has earned a PG-13 due to “terror and some bloody images.” Check out new clips from the film both above and below.

In the film, “a family of four must navigate their lives in silence after mysterious creatures that hunt by sound threaten their survival. If they hear you, they hunt you.”

Emily Blunt stars alongside John Krasinski, who also rewrote and directed the film.

The film made its world premiere on opening night of the South by Southwest Film Festival, where it was lauded as a thrilling monster movie.

Review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has the film listed as earning 100% reviews with 30 critics’ opinions tallied. The site claims the film “artfully plays on elemental fears with a ruthlessly intelligent creature feature that’s as original as it is scary — and establishes director John Krasinski as a rising talent.”

Over at Slashfilm, Meredith Borders shared, “It’s technically polished and visually elegant, and it’s the rare modern creature feature where we get a really, really good look at the bad guys. And damn, do they look good.”

Mashable‘s Angie Han gushed, “This may not be the deepest or most ambitious horror movie in recent memory — there’s not much here beyond that brilliantly simple core concept. But as a delivery vehicle for sheer, visceral terror, it’s one of the most brutally effective.”

2016’s Don’t Breathe featured a similar concept, with a group of robbers breaking into the home of a blind man, with the trio being forced to remain silent as the man hunted them through the darkness of the home in which he was familiar with every twist and turn.

As evidenced by the clips and early reviews, A Quiet Place is sure to deliver massive amounts of frights to audiences.

A Quiet Place lands in theaters on April 6th.

